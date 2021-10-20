In spite of what their record shows, the Cosby Eagles have shown a lot of improvement since the 2021 season kicked off.
Last week Cosby (0-8) fell 52-14 to Unaka in its final Region 1-A contest of the year, and first home game since early September. In their second-to-last outing of the year this week, they’ll search for victory against a Sale Creek (3-5) program that’s just 10 years into its existence.
Despite the loss a week ago, the Eagles’ defense forced a season-high three turnovers. Devonte Wigfall and Braydon Hall had an interception, each, while Dominic Cowles recovered a fumble forced by Corey Askew.
Their previous season high was two earlier in the season against Sunbright.
“We always want our athletes to try to make plays and force turnovers and be aggressive,” Cosby coach Kevin Hall said. “We aren’t the most physical team so we have to make plays like that when we can.”
“I definitely liked how we were able to force some turnovers last week, but we also gave up a lot of big plays as well,” Cosby assistant head coach Spencer Holt said. “We were in great position at times, but some blown assignments got us way out of position, too.
“Hopefully we can correct those mistakes and keep the same mentality of forcing turnovers heading into Sale Creek.”
Sale Creek enters Friday night losers in two of its last three outings, the most recent a 76-18 loss to South Pittsburg.
Panthers quarterback Camden Penny has thrown for 1,205 yards and 12 touchdowns through seven games played. He’s also given up four interceptions.
Penny not only can pass the ball efficiently but leads the team in rushing touchdowns with eight.
“Sale Creek is similar to a Jellico team,” Hall said. “They like to throw it around and let athletes make plays in space. They have a couple ball carriers that can get it done in the run game, as well.”
Running backs, Drew Hillian and Daniel Hall are the featured tandem in the Panthers’ ground assault.
Hillian leads the Panthers in rushing yards with 616 and seven scores, while Hall has rushed for 230 yards and five touchdowns.
“They haven’t done anything different than we’ve seen all year,” Holt said. “They know how to put up some points and expose weaknesses in the defense. With an athletic backfield and a balanced offense, we will have to play disciplined football to keep from giving up big plays like we saw last week.”
Sale Creek is averaging 32 points per game through eight games this season. That includes a 74-point outing in a win over Mt. Juliet Christian in week eight.
Sometimes the best defense can be an efficient offense. Through seven games the Eagles have had just that for most of the 2021 campaign.
This season, Cosby’s passing game has steadily improved.
Tyler Turner has thrown for 621 yards and five touchdowns. He’s thrown at least one touchdown in three of the last four games.
“Passing game has been good to us,” Hall said. “Pass blocking has been key and we’ve done a good job with that this year giving our QB time to get the ball to our playmakers.”
“Offensively we just have to focus on ourselves,” Holt said. “Too often we make one small mistake in the middle of a successful drive that derails the whole thing.”
Eagles receiver, Hayden Green has led all receivers with 424 yards and five touchdowns this season. He’s been a pleasant surprise in her first year with the program, as his athleticism has made him a dynamic playmaker in his rookie season for the Eagles.
“Hayden (Green) is having quite possibly the best first football season of any kid I’ve ever seen,” Hall said. “With a couple more decent games he may top 1,000 receiving yards in year one.”
“I’m very confident that we have the weapons to move the ball on anyone,” Holt said. “Whether that be in the passing game or running the ball. If we can execute and eliminate small mistakes, I feel like we will have a lot of success offensively.”
Cosby is still searching for their first win of the season as Sale Creek travels to Virgil Ball Stadium on Friday night at 7:30 p.m. The game can be heard live this week on WLIK (97.9 FM/1270 AM).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.