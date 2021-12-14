The Lady Red were unstoppable Monday evening as they demolished The King’s Academy, 90-35. To say the offense was clicking would be an understatement as five Lady Red players scored in double figures on their way to a blowout victory.
Cocke County easily washed away the bad memory of Friday night’s overtime loss to Grainger County. Unfortunately for TKA, they were the recipient of a supercharged Lady Red offense looking to pounce.
It was raining 3-pointers as Cocke County recorded 13 in the game, seven of which came in a 32 point third quarter. Gracie Gregg led the way for the Lady Red with 19 points in the game. She also led in 3-point baskets made with five.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.