NEWPORT—Cocke County’s Jesse Sauceman has long been destined for the big stage.
In early December, his talents will be on display at one of the state’s biggest events for high school seniors.
After an outstanding final season with the Fighting Cocks in 2020, CCHS wide receiver and defensive back Jesse Sauceman has been invited to the East-West All-Star Combine on Dec. 9 at Oakland High School in Murfreesboro, Tenn.
“It certainly meant a lot when I received the news,” Sauceman said. “I’m excited to represent my team and community on such a large stage. We don’t get a ton of recognition, so being able to go out and represent them is as opportunity to do something bigger than myself.”
“I was super excited for Jesse,” CCHS coach Scotty Dykes added. “I knew he had deserved this with the hard work he had put in over the years. His ability to play both ways will make him stand out. He’s had a great season at receiver, and an even better year at defensive back. Schools we’ve talked to like him at both spots, as well.”
The event takes the place of the annual East-West All-Star Classic that is played between teams comprised of the best seniors in the state from both sides of the state, but has been condensed to an NFL-style combine for this year due to COVID-19 complications that still persist throughout the state, and the nation.
The decision to carry on with the event in some capacity was a no-brainer for the Tennesee Athletic Coaches Association (T.A.C.A), who puts on the annual event each year.
Although an altered event, the idea was keeping the state’s best outgoing seniors in mind as they journey to the next level.
“One of the key reasons for staging the East-West All-Star football game has always been to help senior players showcase their talents and skills to college coaches in order to earn a scholarship,” T.A.C.A Executive Director Bill Marbet said in a statement.
“The All-Star event has given the state’s best seniors one final opportunity to impress college coaches with their abilities on the gridiron. It is our hope the East-West All-Star Combine will accomplish the same goal.”
Sauceman is one of just over 100 of the state’s seniors that earned an invite to the December event, as he’ll look to continue to add to the list of offers he already holds at this point in his recruitment.
“With COVID going on it’s been hard to go on visits and talk with schools,” Sauceman said. “Hopefully this will help boost my recruitment. I never could have imagined something like this would happen before the year. I hope I get to meet a lot of new people and coaches, and show everybody what I’m capable of doing.”
Sauceman was not only a motivational leader, but a statistical leader for CCHS in his final season.
As a wide receiver, Sauceman led the team in receptions and receiving yards with 19 grabs for 319 yards and three touchdowns. Defensively, he was second on the team in tackles with 51, and led the team in pass breakups with six.
Sauceman also atoned for two of the team’s seven interceptions on the year.
“I think my versatility to play both sides of the ball will help me a lot,” Sauceman said. “I think most seniors at this point are specializing on one side of the ball, so being able to play both ways should help me stand out.”
With the offseason quickly winding down, and time running out to make a decision, Sauceman will have an excellent opportunity ahead of him to make one final push for colleges across the nation and give them a reason to make him a part of their program.
Just over a handful of programs have shown serious interest in him, so far. That list has been limited to the ongoing impacts the COVID-19 pandemic has not only had on recruiting, but collegiate football programs in general all across the nation.
“There’s a lot of times players can get overlooked,” Dykes said. “I think Jesse is one of those kids, so for him to get invited to this, I think it’ll open new doors for him. This is a great opportunity for him to get in front of some new coaches and gain some more exposure.”
Like he’s done all year in his final season with the Fighting Cocks, the time is now for Sauceman to go out and seize the moment, as he looks ahead towards the next chapter of his football career.
