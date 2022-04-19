Cosby capitalized on a 12 hit effort to defeat the Pigeon Forge Lady Tigers Tuesday afternoon, 11-0. The Lady Eagles would plate four runs in the bottom of the first on three singles and an RBI triple from Shylee Weeks. Cosby would strike again in the bottom of the second scoring three runs and recording three consecutive doubles.
Reece Michaels had a dominant performance in the pitcher's circle. She would strikeout seven Lady Tigers and give up just to hits in five innings. Cosby will have a two day break before traveling to Hancock County on Friday for their second district game of the season.
