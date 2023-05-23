MURFREESBORO — Jenna Pittman had been dreaming of this since her All-State cross country season had ended in the fall.
She had already committed to Carson-Newman for cross country. Her future was set.
Now she was here, getting set to begin her first race of the day in the girls’ 3200-meter run at the TSSAA Class AA girls’ track and field state championships in Murfreesboro.
And all she had to do was run eight laps and cross the finish line to reach All-State status in track — giving her two such achievements in one packed senior year.
But as the starting gun sounded on Tuesday morning at Middle Tennessee’s Dean A. Hayes Track and Soccer Stadium, Pittman felt a sense of panic.
“The race got out fast, so initially, I kind of panicked,” she said later. “I was like, ‘Oh crap.’”
Eventually, though, Pittman settled in — as she always seems to — and earned third overall.
The race ended with Pittman behind Tennessee High's Zoe Arrington, who finished first at 11:!5.89, and Anderson County's Ava Moody, who notched second place at 11:28.53.
Still, Pittman’s finish qualified her for her aforementioned All-State status in track, making her the first one to do so since Morgan Blazer in 2020.
She also reached a new personal best at 11:30.45, putting her at third in the state too on TNMilesplit.com.
So as she crossed the finish line at 8:10 a.m. Central time on Tuesday morning, how did she feel?
“Relieved,“ said Pittman, “and honestly, I was thinking about the 4x800.”
Pittman and the rest of her relay team would run that later in the day, the results for which will be available in the newsletter later this week.
But back to that sense of panic for a moment.
For Pittman, who is a planner and ready for seemingly any obstacle, the hot start was a jolt to her senses.
Still, as she navigated her way through it the same way she has in other track events and in cross country: by reverting back to the long, grueling hours she has put in to this point.
“Just trust in your training and know it will come back to you,” she said. “Because it’s an eight-lap race, and it can change so much in those eight laps. So just trust in your training and know you can run the time.”
Her reaction pointed to the improvement she has seen this season, something that CCHS coach Daniel Dudley was quick to point out after the race.
“Speaks of her discipline of her athlete, all the training and hard work she’s put in and how she’s grown in the mental aspect,” he said. “Understanding Coach Boring’s race strategy and, like she said, not panicking. Just shows her growth.”
Pittman will look to experience more of that this summer as she heads gears up for her freshman season in orange and blue.
But when she walked off the track and removed her pink running shoes on Tuesday, Pittman was glad to look back on what she has accomplished.
“I’m just extremely happy and excited, like all the hard work has paid off,” she said. “This was the ultimate goal. I did what I wanted to do.”
