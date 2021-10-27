Coaches learn a lot about their teams in a week like this.
After a week off the Cocke County Fighting Cocks have the biggest opportunity of the season awaiting them. A win-or-go-home matchup in the final game of the regular season. Thats what awaits CCHS on the road at Sevier County.
It’s the type of situation most players and coaches alike dream to be in. A one-off shot at extending the season. A chance to go out, put it all on the line and see what you can come out with.
The fact Cocke County is in this situation is a testament to the program’s perseverance in a season full of trying times.
This season has been an uphill battle from the beginning, but it can still end on a positive note as one of few remaining teams playing in the postseason.
