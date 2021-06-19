DANDRIDGE—For the first time since taking over his alma mater’s football program, Cocke County’s Scotty Dykes is reaping the benefits of a full offseason.
Dykes came back to led the Fighting Cocks ahead of the 2019 season, but missed spring practice ahead of his first season and was hampered by restrictions put in place for the COVID-19 pandemic during the 2020 offseason.
Now, heading into his third year with the program, Dykes is taking advantage of all the offseason work he can get for his team before heading into the 2021 season.
“It’s been great to finally get a full offseason in,” Dykes said. “The kids have been great, too. They’ve bought in, have gotten in the weight room and gotten stronger. We had a good spring and saw our guys get more physical. Things are looking more promising and we’re excited about going into this season.”
On Tuesday the CCHS head man had his team getting 7-on-7 work at nearby Jefferson County High School. JCHS hosted the day with fellow visitors Claiborne and Carter.
Among the three opposing programs in attendance, Jefferson County is one that will be back on Cocke County’s schedule this fall.
The cross-border rivalry has been defunct since 2014, in which Cocke County topped the Patriots, 38-33, in front of a frenzied crowd at Larry Williams Stadium.
Now back on the schedule, the Fighting Cocks have a slate loaded with former rivals that bring back all of the nostalgia of some of those hard-fought battles of the 1980’s and 90’s.
“I’m excited about the schedule and how it shakes up for us,” Dykes said. “Obviously we’ll see Jefferson County in the season, but today we’re all just out here having fun and getting some work in. I think all the coaches are having a good time with this.”
All four programs took the grid iron just happy to be back on the field after all of the COVID-19 restrictions put in place a year ago were officially lifted.
“It feels great just to be out here. Especially after last year with all of the COVID protocols and restrictions,” Dykes said. “Seeing the kids out here, having fun. This is what football is supposed to be.”
During last year’s offseason and preseason, scrimmages of any kind were not permitted between opposing programs. The TSSAA’s Board of Control just recently lifted those restrictions at their June meeting a week ago, just in time for programs to hit the field for some light work before the annual two-week dead period comes into play.
While it was just a benefit for Dykes to get his kids back on the field and in a competitive setting on Tuesday, coaching duties still came into play.
Unlike the last two offseasons, his focus was mostly on getting players reps up and down the roster.
“We’re hoping to get some early experience for our guys and learn who we can count on,” Dykes said. “Getting these kids involved in our system and get them more detail-oriented is one of our main focuses with these 7-on-7 events.”
The quarterback position was one that took a lot of benefit of getting younger talent some extra reps, on Tuesday.
Last year’s starting quarterback, Baylor Baxter, was sidelined for the day as he finished out his recovery time from a late-year injury. While he is expected to return to full activity in the near future, back-up quarterback Richard Roemer took the majority of Tuesday’s snaps and made the most of them.
“We’ve got Richard Roemer taking snaps with the first team, right now. We expect Baylor to be back next week,” Dykes said. “This is a great time for our younger guys to get come valuable reps that they normally wouldn’t get.
“Baylor will still get the majority of our first team reps. It’s been really beneficial for him, and our team for us to be able to zone in on him as our starter over the offseason.”
Roemer connected on a pair of deep balls to junior Brazen Stewart. Stewart took the majority of offensive snaps from the backfield at tail back a year ago, but made a solid case for a shift to wide out come this fall.
As was the case for all four schools, not all players were in attendance for Tuesday’s festivities.
Athletes and high school programs weren’t the only ones burned with restrictions from the pandemic. Travel restrictions have steadily eased, as well, allowing families to head out for heavily anticipated vacation time again.
“We try to plan around any of the obstacles you can expect to face over the summer,” Dykes said. “Kids are going to be out on vacation, and we’ve also got kids that work, so you try your best to plan and work around all that. We still have great turnout right now. Our numbers are good and we’re getting good work out of each of our guys everyday.”
The Fighting Cocks have one more date of 7-on-7 work scheduled ahead of the TSSAA dead period, and will continue with lighter work through the offseason upon the team’s return from the mandated time off.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.