NEWPORT — It’s been 34 years, and Scotty Dykes can still remember the play that will always haunt him.
There were only three minutes left before halftime that night in 1987, Dykes’ Fighting Cocks trailing top-ranked Jefferson County — the eventual state champion that season — 14-7 in a pivotal rivalry matchup.
Dykes was playing cornerback, and the Patriots drew him in with a lethal route combo: one receiver running an out, the other an out-and-up.
Dykes bit on the former. The Jefferson County quarterback went over the top to the latter.
Dykes tried to catch up, but it was too late: touchdown. The Pats led 21-7, a lead they would eventually parlay into a 27-7 victory.
As for Dykes’ mistake? “It was a big momentum turn,” he reflected this week, a touch of distaste bleeding into his voice through the phone. “I probably made the mistake that cost us the game.”
He had a similar tone when asked about his playing record against Jefferson County.
“0-3,” said Dykes, noting that of all the football he’s played — at CCHS, at ETSU, and even in Canada — that is the record he will always remember.
“One of those games you never forget,” he summarized. “Probably one of the few teams I can recall every game. It was that special to us.”
So special, in fact, that when Dykes was hired at Cocke County, he jumped at the chance to put the Patriots back on his team’s schedule — when he was allowed to, of course.
When Dykes first returned to Newport, the schedule set by previous coach Caleb Slover was already locked in for the 2019-2020 seasons.
And Dykes could not grasp why the Patriots weren’t listed.
No matter, though — at least not now.
After he was granted free reign to choose the 2021-2022 schedules, Dykes immediately picked up the phone.
“(Jefferson County) coach Spencer Riley was one of the first people I reached out to,” he said, referencing just how quickly he wanted to reestablish such a meaningful matchup.
And Riley — who suited up for the Patriots in the mid-1990’s before playing at Tennessee — was similarly eager to get back on track after the rivalry’s seven-year hiatus.
It’s just that good,” said Dykes of the back-and-forth with a school only 21 miles from Cocke County’s Larry Williams Stadium. “Me and Coach Riley have a good relationship. When you’re this close and you have a history, it’s a big game. You hope it always stays on the schedule.
“The history of it is something special.”
Going forward, Dykes said he wants the game to remain on the docket — especially considering how packed the stands were last season despite a 60-0 home loss for CCHS.
“We hope to get it to where it’s a 50-50 game every year,” he summarized.
But he also wants to see his team turn the tide, which will be a difficult task against a 6A group that has won 30 of 39 games in the all-time series record.
And this year, in the teams’ 40th meeting, that task will be as tough as ever.
The Patriots (0-1) will have plenty of motivation after suffering a 7-6 loss to Sevier County in Week 1, a missed PAT providing a crushing difference in last Thursday’s opener.
They also boast Izaiah Hall, one of the more prolific quarterbacks in the area, who completed 20 of 31 passes for 239 yards and one touchdown through the air against the Smoky Bears.
“Izaiah’s a special talent,” said Dykes. “Obviously he’s got a great arm and can run the ball. He presents a lot of issues for a defense, and we’ll have to game plan for him in a lot of different things. He causes all kinds of problems.”
So, what is Dykes telling his defense — which forced three turnovers last week against Cherokee — about Hall?
“We just want to make them aware that if you get an opportunity, you’re going to have to be technically sound because he can leave you standing there,” he said. “We don’t want to do anything differently as far as pressure. Just get there and complete the play.”
He also said the Fighting Cocks (1-0) will again need to key in on one-on-one matchups, as well as the Patriots’ run game considering Jeff Co. boasts a “big and physical” offensive line.
“I expect them to try to run right at us and try to take advantage of play-action and slow the run game down,” Dykes said.
But Cocke County will also need plenty of its own rushing attack, which will feature Oren Hazelwood — who carried eight times for 54 yards last week — and Donovan Ramsey.
Dykes is also looking for more balance and control, wanting his team to establish itself earlier than it did in a comeback victory over the Chiefs.
“We need all the positive momentum we can get early,” he summarized.
Overall, Dykes is seeking a win — just like he does every week.
But he admitted that this one would be extra special.
“The rivalry has been there for a long time,” he said. “They’ve won way more games than we have. The proximity of the teams, you talk to guys that have played in it, it’s a big rivalry.”
Dykes dug even further, too, making a statement that could raise eyebrows considering the prestige that some East Tennesseans typically hold for rivalries like Alcoa vs. Maryville.
Then again, only one of those schools’ coaches — Derek Hunt — played for the team he now leads.
“There’s a physical aspect, a respect there,” said Dykes of Cocke County-Jefferson County. “To me, when you look at rivalries in East Tennessee, there is no better one than this.”
On Friday night, that rivalry will write another chapter. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Jefferson County.
