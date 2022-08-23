SPECIAL 1

Cocke County coaches Scotty Dykes (left) and Ben James (right) talk with Jefferson County coach Spencer Riley before a 7-on-7 scrimmage in Dandridge in 2019.

 Dennis Barker Jr.

NEWPORT — It’s been 34 years, and Scotty Dykes can still remember the play that will always haunt him.

There were only three minutes left before halftime that night in 1987, Dykes’ Fighting Cocks trailing top-ranked Jefferson County — the eventual state champion that season — 14-7 in a pivotal rivalry matchup.

