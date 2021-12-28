During the second quarter of Monday’s game at Thompson-Boling Arena, a fan’s rally cry boomed from the stands. “Hang a hundred on them,” he yelled.
Tennessee didn’t quite reach 100 points in its 91-41 win over Chattanooga, but that fan likely didn’t leave the arena disappointed. Tamari Key scored 18 points, Alexus Dye followed with 15 and the Lady Vols (11-1) decimated the Mocs (2-12) for their second straight win over an in-state foe.
Monday’s victory capped off a successful non-conference slate for Tennessee, which will enter SEC play with double-digit wins. Its only loss so far, a 74-63 decision to then-No. 3 Stanford, is forgivable since the Cardinal are a powerhouse program led by one of the game’s greatest coaches, Tara VanDerveer.
“I think we’ve gotten better,” Tennessee coach Kellie Harper said. “I think we’re playing with even better chemistry … Just going through the non-conference (schedule) and having some battles and really being tested, and also enjoying everyone’s double-doubles and almost double-doubles, I think they’ve just enjoyed this time together."
