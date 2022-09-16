Cosby soccer showcases team effort, beats Pigeon Forge in first district outing this season By Jake Nichols NPT Sports Editor Sep 16, 2022 Sep 16, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Cosby Lady Eagles pose for a picture following their win at Pigeon Forge on Thursday night at Jim Whaley Field. Photo via Cosby soccer on Twitter Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The last time Tim Moss addressed his Cosby soccer team’s performance, the Lady Eagles had just dropped an in-county rivalry matchup to Cocke County.After that night’s 2-1 loss, Moss said his team “played as individuals” and lacked the “fire” he’d grown used to this season.Fast forward nine days — and things are back on track following Cosby’s first district match this season.After Pigeon Forge took a 1-0 lead late in Thursday’s first half, the Lady Eagles blitzed early and often in the final 40 minutes for a 2-1 win.Chloe Hance notched an equalizer with an assist from Kaymen Moss, and Ali Smith scored an unassisted go-ahead goal with 11 minutes remaining.Ariel Ottinger kept the Lady Tigers at bay with what Moss called an “outstanding” night of goal keeping. She totaled 18 saves, reinforcing the progress she has made in the net this season.“The girls played stellar team soccer (Thursday,” Moss said. “The passing, communication, and movement were all at a high level.”He also noted that the team needed very little instruction at the half, adding that the Lady Eagles “knew they earned that win” by the final horn.“I could not be more proud of how the girls played individually and as a team,” he said.Up next, Cosby will host Cherokee on Senior Night on September 20th.The Lady Eagles will close the regular season with district matchups against Gatlinburg-Pittman (Sept. 22) and Alcoa (Sept. 27) before facing Grainger County on September 29th.Kickoff for each of those matches is slated for 6:30 p.m., and each one will be held at Cosby’s Virgil Ball Stadium. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Matchup Tim Moss Eagles Sport Football Cosby Soccer Team Team Soccer Pigeon Forge Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Sign up for our Newsletters here! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Recipes Latest e-Edition The Newport Plain Talk To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Sign up for E-Alerts Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Breaking News Alerts When news breaks, we're here. Sign up for Breaking News email alerts from NewportPlainTalk.com News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists
