NEWPORT—Monday proved to be a successful night of round ball for the Newport Grammar Warriors and Lady Warriors.
Both were victorious in their matchups with Pigeon Forge.
The Warriors (5-0) remain unbeaten with Monday night’s victory, while the Lady Warriors (2-3) are working their way back towards a winning record through the early season slog.
Both NGS teams will be back in action on Thursday, as they hit the road to take on Wearwood. That slate of games is set to tip off at 6 p.m.
NEWPORT GRAMMAR 25, PIGEON FORGE 21 (GIRLS)
Surviving a fourth-quarter scare, the Newport Grammar Lady Warriors turned out victorious on Monday night.
Holding a 12-point lead going into the fourth, NGS had to hold off a late charge by the Pigeon Forge Lady Tigers. Successful in doing so, the Lady Warriors picked up a 25-21 victory.
Hayden Carter led the Lady Warriors in scoring with a game-high eight points. Mia Woodrick served as Pigeon Forge’s leading scorer with seven points.
A low-scoring affair, NGS took a 4-2 lead in the first quarter, but legged out that advantage into a 15-4 lead at the half.
As both teams struggled to score once more in the third quarter, Newport Grammar carried an 18-6 advantage into the final six minutes of play.
Pigeon Forge fought back, scoring 15 points in the final frame. Fortunately for the Lady Warriors, it wasn’t enough.
Newport Grammar held on down the stretch to pick up the victory.
NEWPORT GRAMMAR (25): Hayden Carter 8, Emersen Smith 6, Carsie Ellison 5, Meredith Grooms 2, Karmine Shropshire 2, Ellie Proffitt 2.
PIGEON FORGE (21): Mia Woodrick 7, Claire Mobley 6, Cambria Brown 4, Kenzie Parton 2, Adreanna Cole 2.
NEWPORT GRAMMAR 48, PIGEON FORGE 22 (BOYS)
The Newport Grammar Warriors continued their dominant start to the season.
Hosting the Pigeon Forge Tigers, the Warriors flexed their muscle for a 48-22 victory on Monday.
Kyler Hayes led all scorers with 25 points. He was joined in double figures by NGS teammate Oren Hazelwood, who finished with 11.
Pigeon Forge was led in scoring by Franklin Lanza with 13 points.
The Warriors opened Monday’s outing with an 11-0 run that spanned the entire first quarter, and carried a commanding 24-10 lead into the half.
Newport Grammar’s lead continued to grow in the second half, as it held a 36-15 lead by the end of the third before going on to secure the 26-point win at home.
NEWPORT GRAMMAR (48): Kyler Hayes 25, Oren Hazelwood 11, Taylos Thomas 4, Will Sutton 4, Josue Holt 3, Bo Proffitt 1.
PIGEON FORGE (22): Franklin Lanza 13, Samuel Brackius 3, Joey Mihalka 2, Johnathan Cagle 2, Karson Blalock 2.
