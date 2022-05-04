District tournament play will begin for the Lady Red softball team Monday evening as they travel to Cherokee High School to take on the Lady Greene Devils of Greeneville.
Cocke County finished their regular season with a pair of wins over Sevier County and Jefferson County. They defeated the Lady Bears 5-2 and Lady Patriots 9-2.
Monday’s win over Sevier was the final home game of the season for Cocke County. It was also the final time that three seniors were able to celebrate a victory on home soil. The opening round game with the Lady Greene Devils will be played at 5:30 p.m. Monday afternoon.
If Cocke County wins their first game they will play the winner of Cherokee and Grainger at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The losers bracket game will be played at 7 p.m. Tuesday evening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.