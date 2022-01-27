It was a difficult matchup for Cosby as they welcomed the Scott Highlanders into the Eagles’ nest Tuesday evening. The Eagles battled to keep things close until the half, but the game became a blowout in the final two quarters. Scott County would go on to win the game 67-42.
Cosby had no answer for Scott’s Trey Morrow. The senior point guard dropped 37 points in the contest to lead all scorers.
The Eagles will return to action Saturday night as the Elizabethton Cyclones blow into town. Game time between the two squads has been set for 8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.