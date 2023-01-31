This Friday night, basketball seniors at both Cocke County and Cosby will take their respective home courts for the final time.
The journeys have been long and the roads have been hard for all four teams — the Fighting Cocks and Lady Red, the Eagles and Lady Eagles.
But, before that final, nostalgic, bittersweet night arrives and gives way to the postseason, each coach reflected on his group of seniors — and just how much they have meant to his team and to each other.
For third-year CCHS boys coach Casey Ragan, this group has been one that has lasted with him throughout his three-year tenure as head coach.
Baylor Baxter. Zeke Ramos. Colin Askew. Major Woods. Brazen Stewart. Lakkin France.
“They mean a lot to me,” he summarized. “I’ve told all of them over the years that we’ve almost grown up together — them being players and me being a first-time head coach when they were just sophomores.
“I’m extremely proud of them and the young men they are. Friday will be tough for me. I feel like they are all my little brothers. They know I’ll always be there for them. These guys have become family to me and they mean a lot.”
With his other role as the offensive coordinator for the football team, Ragan has seen a few of his guys grow especially close — like when they rallied together after Brazen’s dad passed away.
“That bond they share is something special, and I hope they realize it,” said Ragan. “A few years from now they’ll look back, and I hope they stay as close as they are now.”
Still, Ragan is not ready to close this chapter. Not yet. Because there is more work to be done.
“Their goal since I started coaching was to get themselves a banner on the wall,” said Ragan, referring to a district and/or region title. “But the ultimate goal is to reach the state basketball tournament, which Cocke County has never done to my knowledge.
“Those guys have laid a solid foundation for us, and I’m looking forward to seeing more on Friday.”
Lady Red coach is in a similar circumstance as Ragan, having led his team for the past three seasons.
Unlike Ragan, though, Mintz’s team is extremely young — with just two seniors in Paige Niethammer and Layni Duncan.
Still, the pair’s impact has been vital this season for a team that, after some growing pains, appears to be finding its footing.
“They’re the best,” said Mintz of Niethammer and Duncan. “They handle everything in-house and do a great job.
“They’re almost like second coaches. So to watch them grow up like they have this year — it’s been special.”
In working as “second coaches,” both Niethammer and Duncan have reinforced a standard that is expected to be met every day of the season.
“If you’ve never been there, you don’t understand,” he summarized. “So they’ve leaned on those young girls and helped them know how it’s supposed to be done.”
At Cosby, Cody Lowe will celebrate three seniors on Friday in Ali Smith, Katie Myers and Kinley Coggins.
Smith and Myers have helped lead the way this season, but they have also rotated at point guard after Coggins suffered a season-ending injury.
“All three of them have been fantastic leaders,” said Lowe. “They’ve been instrumental in helping the younger girls behind them, teaching them how to play. They’ve been really important for our program.”
And, despite her circumstances, Coggins has continued to show up for practices and games, fulfilling a different kind of leadership role to close out this season.
“She had to take in a different role at point guard and started playing well before she got hurt. But they say to leave things better then you found it, and she’s done that for this program. Just a great teammate.”
Lowe did mention that he had preached “patience” to his seniors to start this season — and that they have shown that in spades down the stretch.
More than what they have done on the court, though, Lowe said he will miss his seniors as people.
“They are just terrific human beings,” he said.
Brian Stewart offered similar thoughts on his eight seniors — Shaydan O’Dell, Slate Shropshire, Paxton Coggins, Nate Joyce, Gage Bowman, Jayston Fine and Hayden Green.
Stewart’s Eagles have endured especially harsh times this season, losing Green in November after his ATV accident.
But they have come together on and off the floor, and Green has remained a fixture on the Eagles’ bench since his return home from the hospital.
“It’s been, in a lot of ways, a really tough season,” said Stewart. “But our guys have stayed together. A lot of teams would have folded a long time ago. But they didn’t do that. They’ve stayed the course, and it has been refreshing.”
“Their closeness is unique and special,” he added. “Their good nature, their attitudes. They’re all fun to talk to and hang around. But coaching for me is so much about the relationships — so I will miss them as people just as much as players, if not more.”
When Stewart was asked what the legacy of this team will be, he hesitated. Then, he smiled.
“It remains to be seen,” he said. “A lot of that depends on how we finish this thing out. It could end up being a really great story if we continue to play together.”
Regardless of how that “legacy” part turns out, though, Stewart is confident in what his team has proven in the face of tragedy — and doubt.
“It is my hope that, when it’s all said and done, people in this community will look at them far differently than they did a year ago or even this season,” he said. “If it’s negative, it’s been said about this group. No one can question who they are as young men.
“But if we continue to get better and strive toward our best at the end of the year, people are going to change their view on this group.”
