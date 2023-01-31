Seniors 1

Cocke County coach Casey Fagan offers instructions to senior Baylor Baxter during an early season matchup at Alcoa. Baxter and several other seniors across the county will be honored Friday night, as both Cocke County and Cosby teams will hold their final home games of the season.

Seniors 1

 Jake Nichols

This Friday night, basketball seniors at both Cocke County and Cosby will take their respective home courts for the final time.

The journeys have been long and the roads have been hard for all four teams — the Fighting Cocks and Lady Red, the Eagles and Lady Eagles.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.