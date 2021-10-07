It’s been over a month since the lights were bright at Virgil Ball Stadium.
For only the second time in 2021, the Cosby High School Eagles will play at home to start a four-game stretch to end the season, as they’ll host Oakdale.
“I know for one it’s nice to be back home in front of our home crowd,” Cosby coach Kevin Hall said. “Our guys are ready and I’m ready to try to get things back on track.”
The last time the Eagles played at Cosby (0-6), they almost completed a come from behind win against region foe Jellico. But, the comeback fell short as they were defeated 34-26.
The four-game home stand couldn’t come at a better time with the Eagles playing their last road game of the season last week at North Greene.
Being up 20-14 at the half, the North Greene Huskies scored 32 unanswered points in the second half to spoil any chance for Cosby’s first Region 1-A win, as well as first win overall on the season.
“I think we executed our game plan really well,” Hall said. “We we’re up 20-14 at the half and we saw a lot of really great things out of the guys. That was some of our guys’ first time playing in a close ball game like we had last week. We just have to learn to keep our composure and come together as a unit.”
Hayden Green racked up 185 yards and two touchdowns with four receptions on the offensive side, while Slate Shropshire held down the fort on the defensive side with a team-high 20 tackles in the loss to North Greene.
Green has racked up 325 yards and four scores receiving through six games. He also had an interception earlier in the year against Sunbright.
Shropshire has received touches on the offensive side of the ball where he has ran the ball for just over 40-plus yards and three touchdowns, but his impact for the young Cosby team is on the defensive side.
Since joining the team, Shropshire has accounted for 43 tackles through six games.
“It’s crazy how much Slate (Shropshire) has improved,” Hall said. “If he was playing football about 3 or 4 years ago there’s no telling what his career would look like.”
Shropshire has not been the only Eagle that’s been credited for near double-digit tackles in a game. Seniors Dominic Cowles and Keenan Ellison have been two players that have taken the leadership role for the defense.
“Dominic (Cowles) and Keenan (Ellison) have showed up huge for us this year,” Hall said. “They’ve battled through some injuries throughout the year but their leadership on the field has definitely gotten through to our guys.”
Cosby’s next opponent shares the same mascot but is a team they’ve never met. The Oakdale Eagles enter Friday night’s game with a 4-3 overall standing, and are one of the top teams out of Region 2 in Class A.
They’ve beaten two teams that Cosby has faced this season. A 42-6 win last week against Sunbright and a 49-19 win against Jellico.
One of their three losses came against Sale Creek (49-13), another opponent awaiting Cosby on the backend of the schedule.
“Oakdale’s beaten some good teams and they’ve lost to some bad teams,” Hall said. “We’re at a point right now where everything is clicking for us offensively.”
Last week’s rushing attack was for sure a head scratcher, Cosby struggled to gain any headway on the ground with -11 yards rushing against North Greene.
“We’ve got to be better about running the football,” Hall added. “I feel like we have a great passing game but just to be able to compliment that with a run game would help us stay in these close ball games.”
Oakdale has outscored its opponents 211-145 this season, with one game being decided in the fourth quarter against Edison High School (Richmond, Ohio), 62-58.
“We’re going to have to slow down whatever they throw at us,” Hall said. “Last week I felt like we were bruised and battered from that big running back North Greene had, but we’re ready to get after it on Friday night.”
If Cosby wants to win this game, they’ll have to manage the clock in their favor and convert on manageable third downs, while capitalizing on Oakdale’s mistakes.
Friday night’s kickoff between the Cosby Eagles and the Oakdale Eagles is set at 7:30 p.m. and will be live-streamed on WLIK.net.
