ONEIDA — Cody Lowe was not satisfied with his team’s effort in the first two days of the South Fork Physical Therapy Christmas Tournament.
So, to start the second quarter against Oneida on Wednesday. he made a swift and impactful statement by pulling all his varsity starters to the bench in favor of the junior varsity players.
“That’s the way we’re going to play, and if you don’t want to, you’re going to sit like we did (Wednesday),” said Lowe matter-of-factly. “I played a bunch of freshmen and sophomores the whole second quarter, and our starters got to sit and watch.”
The message hit Shylee Shelton — who, along with Kinley Coggins, dealt with a bit of sickness during the first two days of the tournament — as she observed her teammates.
“I had to come out in the first quarter because I was weak,“ Shelton said. “But (the switch) was understandable given the way we played.”
The Lady Eagles (6-6) fell 68-29, marking their second loss in as many days after a 51-35 loss to Monterey on Tuesday.
But when Thursday rolled around, Cosby took the floor with a renewed vigor and more health.
Lowe’s team looked the part, bludgeoning Sunbright 63-47 off 31 points and 13 boards from Shelton.
Ali Smith totaled 12 points with a pair of steals and as many assists, while Coggins had six boards, seven assists, two blocks and three steals.
“A total team effort,” summarized Lowe. “I can make every excuse in the world, that Shylee and Kinley have been sick. But we looked a lot healthier and a lot better.”
Going forward, Cosby will be back in the gym for practice on Monday in preparation for Tuesday’s matchup against Johnson County.
When the Lady Eagles take the court in Hampton, Lowe will have a familiar face back beside him: his brother Jody, who missed four games after being suspended four games on a self-imposed penalty for recruiting violations.
“It was different, not having that somebody to bounce things off of,” said Lowe. “Our stat guy, Kenny Cody, does a great job and knows the game of basketball, so he’s been a big help. But looking forward to having (Jody) back for sure.”
And Shelton, after seeing how things unfolded in Oneida, is hoping for a more consistent result next week.
“I hope we go in playing with the same intensity that we did in (the Sunbright) game,” she said. “And that we come out with a win.”
