World Cheer Elite Diamondbacks, a local recreation cheer team, is proud to announce they have been selected to compete at one of the nation’s most prestigious events for youth and recreation teams, The Quest Recreational Championship, produced by Varsity Spirit.
The Quest, to be held at Walt Disney World Resort’s ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex March 11-12, will be the season-capping event for many competitive youth and recreation teams. The Quest Championship will showcase teams from more than 24 states and will include performances in The Arena at the Wide World of Sports Complex, the first facility in the world designed specifically for cheer and dance competitions.
The World Cheer Elite Diamondbacks earned their bid to The Quest National Competition at a Varsity Spirit qualifying event held in December. Holly Weeks, cheer program coordinator and coach, said this event provides young athletes with the opportunity to represent Cocke County at the national level.
