Last Saturday afternoon, strong winds ripped through the Southeast as part of the aftermath of tornadoes and storms earlier that week.
The effect sent gusts funneling through parts of East Tennessee, including the track at Science Hill High School in Johnson City.
Daniel Dudley could feel the effects walking into the stadium.
So could his track team members, as the students talked about how their events would be affected.
“It would about knock you down. So it definitely was a factor,” said Dudley, “but I told them it’s a factor for everybody.”
Ultimately, CCHS found a way to set several individual records anyway.
Jenna Pittman led the way in the 3200-meter event, placing second.
“That was a big meet, like a regional meet,” said Dudley. “So it wasn’t your average Tuesday one. So that was big for her.”
Jasmine Norton set personal bests in the long jump and triple jump, Will Sutton and Lexi Massengill set personal records in the boys and girls 400-meter events, respectively.
Jacob Robertson came in fourth overall in the discus, throwing 44 feet and 4.5 inches.
“If he keeps going like he is,” said Dudley, “he is going to be in the hunt to qualify for state.”
Abe Mendez continued the success, setting a personal record in the 800-meter by knocking three seconds off his previous time.
Elijah Hembree PR’d in the 800-meter as well, with Bethle Rush doing the same in the girls’ event.
Collectively, the 4x100-meter team of Jaylah Elliott, Kricket Murray, Mariah Thornton and Elaina Lewis had a season-best time of 54.63 seconds.
Then, the 4x200-meter relay team of Lewis, Lexi Massengill, Kricket Murray and Jessi Swanger set a new best too at 1:54.86.
The individual runners in the 100-meter event had a harder time, as they were each forced to run into the blasting wind.
“I was shocked we had any,” said Dudley of the personal records. “It was a terrible track day because of the wind, and the 100-meter kids ran right into it.”
So bad was the wind that, at one point, Dudley saw pieces of paper — the printed meet results — flying through the air.
“I didn’t know if we would even get results because they went flying,” he said. “I’ve been around a lot of track meets, and that was the windiest one ever.”
Still, CCHS participants found a way through the weather, anyway — reinforcing to Dudley that their process is working.
“It just shows that our kids don’t focus on what can negatively affect them,” he said. “They have a positive mindset.
“They’ve bought into what we preach, to focus on what we can control and the rest will take care of itself.”
Now, Cocke County is on spring break, which could not come at a more perfect time for Dudley’s athletes.
“I think spring break is coming at a good time,” he said. “We’ve got some kids that are beat up, like some kids that are doing football and track at the same time.”
“And then kids that, just going through a track season, you’ll get banged up,” he continued. “It gives us a change to recharge our batteries and gets us focused for this last, month-long push.
“I’m really happy with how this came, because we would’ve had to hold a bunch of kids out this week if we had meets.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.