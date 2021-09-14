Momentum keeps rolling in favor of the Cocke County Lady Red.
On Monday they continued what’s become a strong run in the middle of the season with a 3-0 (25-15, 25-17, 25-19) win in straight sets over the Pigeon Forge Lady Tigers.
The win marks the Lady Red’s fifth in their last six outings, which includes a pair of district victories over Sevier County and Jefferson County.
The group gets back to district play later today, as they remain on the road to face the Morristown West Lady Trojans at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.