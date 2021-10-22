NEWPORT—Off week’s are needed by every high school football program for a variety of reasons.
The Cocke County Fighting Cocks have finally made it to their open date. Coming in the second-to-last week of the regular season, it’s a chance for the players and staff to take a step back from the grind of a typical game week and prepare for what’s ahead to not only close out the season, but get set for the months after the season.
“We’ve kind of used this week as a spring practice deal,” CCHS coach Scotty Dykes said. “We’re taking the time to clean up things from an execution standpoint. It’s been a good week and turned out to be very productive for us.
“It’s also been a chance for the coaches to take a step back and refresh our batteries. We took a day off on Monday to give everyone a quick break, and the rest of the week has been a great week of practice.”
Dykes and his staff just concluded their first spring practice period over the offseason of 2021 — their third year with CCHS. Making the most of any time off is something the staff has learned to never take for granted.
Admittedly, Cocke County would have liked to have had the open week earlier in the year. The last two seasons it fell in the middle of the season, splitting up the 10-game season in two five-game stints.
The downside of that was playing just one region game in the first five games, and coming back to a loaded league slate once the roster had suffered attrition due to injuries that piled up and left the Fighting Cocks at a disadvantage with their most important games lining the entire back-half of the schedule.
“We got the schedule this year and immediately thought maybe the bye week in the middle of the season wasn’t so bad after all,” Dykes said. “It was just tough having all of our region games on the other side of it. This year we’ve played four of our five region games going into it.
“It’s good in the sense that we come out of it with one game to get into the playoffs. But, would like to see it back in the middle of the year, just with some region games on both sides of it, in the future.”
Nevertheless, Cocke County is not just using the week off to re-assess and re-evaluate everything its doing. It’s taking advantage of the fact this week gives it the opportunity to use an extra week to gear up for what will be the most important matchup of the season.
With a win over Heritage earlier in the year, Cocke County currently sits fifth in the Region 2-5A standings just half a game behind Knox Halls, and a full game behind Sevier County.
The Smoky Bears have wins over Heritage and Knox Halls, but with as tight as the standings are between teams slotted 3-5 this late in the season, a win by the Big Red next Friday at Sevier County would propel them into the postseason.
“We’ve already began game-prepping for Sevier County,” Dykes said. “In hindsight, having the open week this late in the year hasn’t been so bad. We’re getting guys reps that maybe wouldn’t normally get them, and are re-assessing everything we’re doing to get ready to go and basically play a play-in game to make the playoffs.”
It’s undoubtedly been a tough year for Cocke County, as it’s adjusted to life in a new region while relying on lineups filled with underclassmen. No amount of beatings throughout the year would be able to top earning a playoff appearance by year’s end, which is the mission coming out of the week off.
“This week has given us a chance to get some guys back and get healthy. Going into next week’s matchup we expect to be the healthiest we’ve been since week one,” Dykes said. “Last week we had 12-13 guys out. We expect to have the majority of them back before next Friday.”
Regardless of how the final week plays out, Dykes has been able to get good use out of the open date by getting an early start on what the program wants to work on moving forward, while still getting an extra week of preparation in for the biggest game the team will play since he’s returned to his alma mater.
