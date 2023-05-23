On Monday morning, Chris Mintz resigned as head coach of the Cocke County Lady Red basketball team.
Cocke County athletic director Dr. Robert Vick put out a statement after Mintz’s resignation, with the statement reading as follows:
On Monday morning, Chris Mintz resigned as head coach of the Cocke County Lady Red basketball team.
Cocke County athletic director Dr. Robert Vick put out a statement after Mintz’s resignation, with the statement reading as follows:
As of today Monday May 22, 2023 Coach Chris Mintz has resigned as the Lady Red Basketball coach. During his tenure coach Mintz’s teams accomplishments speak for themselves. We wish Coach Mintz well in his future endeavors. The search for a new coach will begin immediately.
Mintz’s tenure ends after three years in which his teams went 59-31 overall and 17-9 in district play.
In the 2022-23 season, the Lady Red went 20-12 and 6-2 in district play.
They also reached the Region 1-3A semifinals in each of the past two seasons.
Mintz’s CCHS career became embroiled in scandal when he and statistician Erin Moore were both arrested on domestic assault charges, though Mintz’s lawyer advised that the matter has since been dismissed and expunged by the Cocke County Sessions Court.
“When a matter is expunged it is erased and completely removed from not only the Court’s records but from any State/Government agency that has a record relating to said event,” the email wrote.
As far as his resignation is concerned, Mintz shared a Facebook post detailing his feelings on Monday’s proceedings.
“One of the hardest days in my life!” he wrote. “I’ve enjoyed all my girls over the last three years and was proud of what we did here. I love you guys!!!”
Mintz also noted that he “appreciated the support from my principal Dr. Willis and central office from Manny Moore and Casey Kelley.”
Mintz did confirm to The Newport Plain Talk that he is actively seeking other head coaching opportunities, while CCHS will begin its search for a new person to lead the Lady Red.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
When news breaks, we're here. Sign up for Breaking News email alerts from NewportPlainTalk.com
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.