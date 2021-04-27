MAYNARDVILLE—The mettle of the Cocke County Fighting Cocks can never be questioned.
The Big Red has faced adverse situations all season long. Facing another one before heading into the weekend, they prevailed once again.
Cocke County rallied from an early four-run hole to pick up an 8-7 win over the Union County Patriots on Friday, marking the team’s 11th win of the season.
As a team, Cocke County (11-14) had 10 hits and seven RBIs to atone for its eight runs scored. Kameron Wheeler had a perfect day at the plate, going 3-for-3 and bringing in a pair of runs.
Seniors David Stinnett and Jacob King also had multi-hit performances on the night.
Stinnett was 2-for-3 with an RBI, while King had two RBIs on a 2-for-4 showing.
Isaac Dorsey pitched the first six innings of the game before Zac Cortez entered in the seventh to close out the win. Dorsey struck out three through 27 at-bats.
Union County (10-12) pushed the first two runs of the game across after Cocke County left one stranded in the top of the first.
The Patriots scored on a pair of two-out singles, but left two on to close out the first with a 2-0 lead.
King put CCHS on the board with an RBI single to bring in Wheeler, who singled on a one-out offering to get on base. Union County responded with three runs in the bottom half, though, taking a 5-1 lead into the third.
The Fighting Cocks got all three runs back in the top half of the frame.
Two-out hitting helped keep them in contention, as Stinnett brought in Dylan Webb, who singled in the lead-off spot, on an RBI double. Wheeler and Byrce Click each singled in the next to at-bats to push runs across, making it a 5-4 game going to the bottom half.
Union County pushed one across in the bottom half, but CCHS limited the damage.
The Fighting Cocks made a play at the plate to keep a would-be second run from scoring for the second out of the inning, but a passed ball still brought in a run to give the Patriots a 6-4 lead going to the fourth.
After a scoreless inning, Cocke County tied the game in the fifth.
With two outs, CCHS loaded the bases after a single by Stinnett and a pair of errors by the UCHS defense. King singled in Stinnett to for a run, and Dorsey took a bases-loaded walk for back-to-back RBIs to tie the game at 6-6 going into the bottom half.
Holding the Patriots scoreless to end the fifth, Cocke County eyed its first lead in the sixth.
The Fighting Cocks put two on and moved them to second and third bases with one out. Dylan Jackson scored from third on an error to give them their first lead of the game, 7-6. Wheeler added an insurance run on a sacrifice-fly RBI to make it an 8-6 lead for CCHS.
Union County got a run back on a sacrifice RBI, but went into the final inning trailing by one.
Cocke County put two on in the top of the seventh, but left them stranded.
Clinging to a one-run advantage, Cortez came in and closed the game out. Cocke County tagged the lead runner on a play at the plate to preserve the lead for the second out.
The Patriots had the tying run on third again, but Cortez got the strikeout to retire the side to hold on to the victory.
