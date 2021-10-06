Coming into the night with a near impossible task, the Cocke County Lady Red nearly played spoiler in the second-to-last night of the District 2-AAA Tournament.
Cocke County rallied to knock off No. 3 seed Morristown West, advancing to the night’s final semifinal matchup against second-seeded Jefferson County.
Playing shorthanded and down a starter, the Lady Red were physically and mentally spent after the first set of the nightcap, though. Jefferson County rolled to victory, leaving CCHS one win shy of a district title game appearance and Region 1-AAA Tournament bid.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.