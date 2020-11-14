NEWPORT—From two programs maintaining their unbeaten status, to another falling from those ranks, Thursday night’s elementary basketball slate had a little of everything.
Both Edgemont and Bridgeport were victorious in what would become a night of sweeps.
The Panthers and Lady Panthers came out victorious over Smoky Mountain, while the Rockets and Lady Rockets were triumphant in their matchups against Centerview.
EDGEMONT 29, SMOKY MOUNTAIN 13 (GIRLS)
Picking up their third win of the season, the Edgemont Lady Panthers continued to stake their claim as a contender for the 2020-21 title race on Thursday night.
After a slow first quarter, the Lady Panthers picked up the pace to pull away for a 29-11 victory over the Smoky Mountain Bears.
Kenley Jones led the Lady Panthers with a game-high seven points in the low-scoring affair. Sara Guzman’s four points served as Smoky Mountain’s lead scoring effort.
Edgemont led 3-2 after the first period despite not having a made shot from the field, but upped its offensive effort to carry a 12-4 lead into the half.
The Lady Panthers continued to expand their lead in the second half, taking a 23-10 advantage into the fourth before finishing off the 16-point win at home.
EDGEMONT (29): Kenley Jones 7, Kate Watson 6, Jaylen Moore 5, Destiny Holt 4, Julie Pierce 3, Lakelynn Fowler 2, Madison Webb 2.
SMOKY MOUNTAIN (13): Sara Guzman 4, A.J. Gonzalez 3, Tessa Clark 3, Lily Rich 2, Alyssa Susalla 1.
EDGEMONT 46, SMOKY MOUNTAIN 10 (BOYS)
Upholding their unbeaten start to the year, the Edgemont Panthers railed past the Smoky Mountain Bears with a 46-10 win at home on Thursday.
Jerome Cofield led the Panthers with a game-high 16 points. He was joined in double figures by teammates Jarvis Scipio and Haiden McMahan. Scipio finished with 11, while McMahan added 10.
Bryer Henderson served as Smoky Mountain’s leading scorer with eight points.
Edgemont led 15-1 at the end of the first, and carried a commanding 34-3 advantage into the half. The Panthers’ leading trio in scoring combined for 30 points at the break, as Cofield led the first-half scoring barrage with 11.
Smoky Mountain broke close to even with the Panthers in the third, but were still outscored 8-7. Edgemont led 42-10 going into the fourth before finishing off Thursday’s 36-point victory.
EDGEMONT (46): Jerome Cofield 16, Jarvis Scipio 11, Haiden McMahan 10, Cooper Chambers 3, Jayden Marshall 2, Tyson Sutton 2, Lincoln Chambers 1, Julien Welcome 1.
SMOKY MOUNTAIN (10): Bryer Henderson 8, Daniel Reece 2.
BRIDGEPORT 59, CENTERVIEW 26 (GIRLS)
It’s never a bad thing to have a player break out for 20-plus points in a single game.
The Bridgeport Lady Rockets got a major boost from one of their veterans, as they knocked the Centerview Lady Falcons from the ranks of the unbeaten in a 59-26 victory on Thursay.
Madylyn Bible led the charge with a game-high 21 points. Abby Zajac led Centerview in scoring with eight points.
Bridgeport led 24-7 at the end of the opening frame, and continued the onslaught by taking a 47-14 lead into the half.
With a large lead in tow, the Lady Rockets maintained their advantage throughout the second half.
Taking a 57-20 lead into the fourth, Bridgeport closed out the final six minutes for a 33-point win to finish the week.
BRIDGEPORT (59): Madylyn Bible 21, Kennadee Langford 7, Emma Potter 6, Kassidee Burkey 6, Hannah Linderman 6, Brianna London 4, Mattise Bible 2.
CENTERVIEW (26): Abby Zajac 8, Mason McMahan 7, Cadence Phillips 6, Kylie Vinson 4, Caroline Lloyd 1.
BRIDGEPORT 46, CENTERVIEW 33 (BOYS)
Using a strong start to the night, the Bridgeport Rockets held off a late charge by the Centerview Falcons for a 46-33 victory on Thursday.
With the win, the Rockets remain one of just three unbeaten teams in the boys’ standings, as the season closes in on finishing its first month.
Keagan Hall led a trio of double-digit scoring efforts for Bridgeport. Hall finished with 15 points, while Zander Ball followed with 12 and Devonte Wigfall added another 11.
Centerview’s Brady Calfee was the game’s leading scorer with 18.
Bridgeport led 19-4 after the first quarter, and took a 40-14 lead into the half.
The Falcons weren’t willing to go away, but could only get two points back in the third quarter. They continued to trail by a 44-20 margin going into the fourth.
Centerview worked tirelessly worked to cut even deeper into its deficit, but its efforts came too late. The Rockets were able to stabilize for a 13-point win at home to close out the week.
BRIDGEPORT (46): Keagan Hall 15, Zander Ball 12, Devonte Wigfall 11, Hayden Smith 4, Raeshon Palmer 3, Ethan Bradshaw 2, Seth Miller 2.
CENTERVIEW (33): Brady Calfee 18, Chris Emery 8, Ethan Hurley 7.
