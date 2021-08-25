Defunct for the last six seasons, one of east Tennessee’s oldest, most bitter rivalries will be revived this week.
On Friday the Cocke County Fighting Cocks take the field at Larry Williams Stadium for the first time in 2021. Awaiting them on the opposite sideline? The neighboring Jefferson County Patriots (KICKOFF: 7 p.m., RADIO: WLIK — 97.9 FM, 1270 AM).
“Just mentioning the Cocke County versus Jefferson County rivalry is always exciting,” CCHS coach Scotty Dykes said. “It was always a really big rivalry starting in the late 70’s and into the late 2000’s. Just having it back on the schedule for nostalgia and rivalry purposes is a big deal.”
The last time the two programs met was on a wild night at Larry Williams Stadium. Cocke County (0-1) entered the fourth quarter of that 2014 meeting trailing 24-20. With three touchdowns in the final 12 minutes, the Fighting Cocks rallied to win 38-33.
Jefferson County had the ball inside the CCHS five yard line in the waining seconds, looking to punch in the go-ahead score. Cocke County’s defense held strong, though, getting the stop and securing the win in the last installment of the rivalry for the next six years.
Friday night’s matchup will be important for Cocke County for reasons outside of the rivalry. On the other side of this week’s matchup is the program’s region opener. It’ll be pivotal for CCHS to bounce back from its week one struggles and build momentum going into its most crucial matchups of the season.
“Right now it’s most important to get healthy before going into the Heritage game next week,” Dykes said. “Obviously you want to beat your rival, though, and we’re going to put our best foot forward and have a good showing on Friday.”
The season opener against Cherokee went awry quickly for a CCHS team still reeling from a depleted roster due to contact tracing protocols. The situation is still fluid, but Cocke County could be in a similar situation this week.
“Our biggest thing right now is getting our players back from contact tracing,” Dykes said. “We’re also hoping to get healthy after some injuries we suffered last week. It’s hard to gauge progress with all the guys we have out, and we’re still struggling with that.”
Cocke County’s defense took the biggest hit last week, which showed in the box score.
Cherokee compiled 552 yards of total offense, with 471 of those yards coming on the ground. The group will be without last week’s leading tackler Tasean Simpson, who continues to recover from an injury sustained in the first half against the Chiefs, but additions from last week’s roster can give the unit a boost against an athletic Jefferson County offense.
“Our kids still fought hard, last week,” Dykes said. “We had a lot of guys play that weren’t expecting to. We expect a couple of guys to come back mid-week. It’s a challenging time for us, but we’re still going to go out and give our best effort. Hopefully soon we can start getting some consistency in our roster.”
This week Cocke County’s defense will have to find a way to slow down Jefferson County’s Omarian Mills, who rushed for 140 yards on 22 carries in week one, which will make him the focus of a CCHS defense looking to redeem itself from a rough showing in run defense to start the year.
In their own week one loss to Sevier County — now a regional opponent for Cocke County in 2021 — the Patriots still showcased an ability to move the ball down the field. Turnovers would be their undoing, though, as they gave up possession three times.
The Smoky Bears led by as much as 14 in the second half. Jefferson County got within eight with under six minutes left in the fourth, but drew no closer.
Newcomer and sophomore quarterback Izaiah Hall threw for a pair of scores and 103 yards on 6-of-11 completions. His favorite target, Kade Parker, hauled in one of those touchdown grabs to go along with his five receptions for 85 yards.
“First and foremost, we’ve got to stop the run,” Dykes said. “We need to be in position to limit their run game. By doing that we can be in a better position for the play-action pass game.
“Izaiah is a super talented kid that can throw the ball all over the field, and we have to be mindful of that. But our main focus is stopping the run.”
Offensively, Roman Stewart and Brazen Stewart were the high points of for Cocke County in week one, and will be relied upon again in week two.
Roman Stewart served as the team’s leading rusher, with three runs of over 10 yards in the second half. He had 59 yards on the ground, averaging 9.8 yards per carry.
“We’re hoping to build off of that,” Dykes said. “I thought Roman had a really good game running the ball. We didn’t get a lot of carries for any of our backs, though. We felt when we did run it was a positive for us.”
Brazen Stewart had the team’s lone touchdown on Friday night on a 49-yard reception from junior quarterback Baylor Baxter. He finished the night with three receptions for 90 yards.
“It was great to see Brazen make plays after we moved him from running back to receiver this year,” Dykes said. “It’s great to see that’s a move that will pay off for us, but we have to get more guys involved in the passing game.
“Whether it’s Landon Lane, Lakkin France or Kendrick White, or even our running backs, we need more guys to help produce in the passing game.”
Baxter’s status for Friday night is still questionable after an injury he suffered in the first half of last week’s game, as well. Freshman Ethan Fine took over at quarterback in the second half, and is right now considered to be the starter for CCHS until Baxter is fully cleared to return.
“We don’t know if (Baxter) will be back this week,” Dykes said. “Ethan is the only other quarterback we have available for this week. It’s his show to run, and we’ll game plan accordingly for him.
“I thought Ethan, and all of our freshmen who had to play did a great job. As a coaching staff one of our main takeaways was how those guys weren’t intimidated by the moment. That’s a great sign for what the future holds.”
Fine threw nine passes and completed five of them for 23 yards in his limited duty last week. He received second-team reps with the offense throughout the preseason to be prepared for such an occurrence.
