INDIANAPOLIS—For the third time in program history and first since 2009, the Tusculum University men’s basketball team is in the NCAA Division II National Tournament. The Pioneers (13-5) earned an at-large bid and will be the No. 6 seed in the Southeast Regional which will be held March 13-16 at Tex Turner Arena in Harrogate, Tennessee.
Tusculum will open quarterfinal play against a familiar foe when they face third-seeded Carson-Newman University on Saturday at 6 p.m.
The Pioneers and Eagles split their two meetings this season. Tusculum defeated the Eagles 82-72 at Pioneer Arena on Jan. 6 in the lone regular-season encounter. The two teams met in Thursday’s SAC Semifinal in Greeneville where C-N edged the Pioneers 60-59 in a thriller en route to capturing the SAC Tournament title.
Tusculum made its NCAA postseason debut as the No. 8 seed in the 2005 South Atlantic Regional in Bowie, Maryland where the Pioneers lost to top-seeded and third-ranked Bowie State, 91-88 in overtime. In 2009, the Pioneers were the No. 8 seed again in the Southeast Regional as they faced No. 1 seed and host Augusta. It was another NCAA classic as the Jaguars held on for a 62-60 win.
The other quarterfinal match-up on Saturday will pit No. 4 seed Emmanuel College against fifth-seeded Queens University of Charlotte at 8:45 p.m.
Belmont Abbey College, the regular-season and tournament champions of Conference Carolinas is the No. 1 seed in the Southeast Regional and they receive a bye into the semifinals, along with No. 2 seed and tournament host Lincoln Memorial University. LMU won the SAC regular-season crown, but were unable to participate in the SAC postseason due to COVID protocols within the Railsplitter program.
The winner between Tusculum and Carson-Newman will face Lincoln Memorial on Sunday at 5 p.m., while the Emmanuel / Queens victor will face Belmont Abbey at 7:45 p.m. The regional championship game will be played on Tuesday night at 7 p.m. with the winner advancing to the NCAA II Elite Eight in Evansville, Indiana (Mar. 26-28).
