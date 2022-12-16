On Thursday night, elementary basketball teams across the county took the floor for the final time before Christmas break.
Here’s how everything unfolded:
Smoky Mountain beat Edgemont in both games, with the Lady Bears winning 36-26 and the Bears winning 51-35.
Azariah Spurgeon led the Lady Bears with 18 points, followed by Kassie Davis with 11. Mattie Rush scored four points, and Sophia Summerlin totaled three.
Jaylen Moore finished with 11 points for Edgemont. Lynckon Haynes had six, Elizabeth Moss had four, Lakelynn Fowler had three and Essence Biggs totaled two.
On the boys’ side, Ezra Spurgeon and Brody Stooksbury scored 22 points apiece to lead Smoky. Levi Reed had five, while Tyler Benson scored two.
Levi Sepulveda scored 19 points for Edgemont, followed by Austin Fox with eight and Ashton Thomas and Dishaun Henderson with four each.
Grassy Fork split its matchups with Cosby — the Lady Ravens pulled out a 39-19 win, while the Eagles beat the Ravens 48-32.
Only three players scored for the Lady Ravens, but it was enough as Bella Stanton scored 16 points, Ava Wheeler had 12 and Stella Raines notched 11.
Three Lady Eagles added points as well, with Zayli Spencer notching nine, Katey Moore adding eight and Brinley Seay finishing with two.
In the Eagles’ win, Colton Jenkins and Oaklon Cameron led in scoring with 13 and 11 points, respectively. Aiden McGaha had six, Zion Guthrie and Jonathan Darby had four apiece, Caden Gray and Gage McCarty had three each, and Matthew McMahan and Drake Woodson scored two points each.
Asher Faison led Grassy with 13 points. Jackson Hall scored six, Draiden Sneed and Tucker Faison had four, and Tyson Cofield put up three points.
Bridgeport swept Centerview in both matchups, with the Lady Rockets winning 42-39 and the Rockets winning 53-16.
On the girls’ side, Mattise Bible led Bridgeport with 18 points. Arianna Mendez scored 10, Carliegh Posey and Kennedi Blankenship had six points each and Damara Brown notched two.
Josie Shaver and Elizza Cook had 17 and 13 points, respectively, for Centerview. Vanessa Fox finished with five points, while Emma Calfee totaled four.
Elijah Hill had 10 points for the Rockets, followed by Zai Tinsley with eight and Jayden Holt, Jaquel Porter and Gavin Gilliland with six each. Westin Hall had five points, Cornelius Carr had four and Addy Pack and Rider Finchum had three points each. Marcus Paulette finished out the scoring with two points.
For Centerview, Drayden Shurley had four points. Ryan Barrett and Levi Sutton finished with three points each, while Ethan Helton, Ben Lewis and Tanner Blazer accounted for two points apiece.
To wrap up the in-county matchups, Northwest took down Del Rio in both games.
The Lady Patriots won 36-6 off 14 points from Karon Gonzalez, 12 from Jayla Williams, eight from Alivia Grout and two from Maria Messer.
Mackenna Howard and Keira Eck scored four and two points, respectively for the Lady Trojans.
In a 66-17 win for the Patriots, Northwest was led by 22 points from Tyson Sutton. Juda Oliva scored 14, Donovan Campos had 10, and Jordyn Carter finished with seven. Carmelo Hurst and Cairo Gayton totaled four points each, Josue Mejia had three and Korbyn Pate had two.
For Del Rio, Chance Orr Hayes and Mayson Turner totaled six points each. Eli Sprouse finished with four, and Adam Bishop had one point.
In another pair of games, Newport Grammar took down Surgoinsville — 47-20 in the girls’ matchup and 51-26 for the Warriors.
Hayden Carter scored 22 points, followed by Ellie Proffitt with 20. McKenna Webb, Molly Roberts and Bentleigh Morris scored two points, two points and one point, respectively.
Spencer Moore led the Warriors with 12 points. Maurice Timmons had nine points, while Lofton Ford and Eli Ramsey had eight each. Parker Ford totaled six, Zachary Williams finished with four, and Talon Leas and Romon Martinez-Hazelwood had two apiece.
NGS will have one more tournament on December 19-20 at CCHS, while in-county elementary hoops will start back up on Monday, January 9.
