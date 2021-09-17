CORAL SPRINGS, Fla.—Carson-Newman Women's Golf is back in the national rankings at after the first Women's Golf Coaches Association Coaches Poll of fall 2021.
The Eagles sit in 25th in all of Division II after recieving 42 points in the poll.
Carson-Newman is one of three South Atlantic Conference teams sitting inside the national rankings, as the trail fourth-place Anderson and sixth-ranked Limestone.
The ranking comes off the back of a strong, fifth-place finish at the UIndy Invitational earlier this week.
Coach Kelsey Hutson's squad is a young squad with only two upperclassmen. Maeve Cummins (Waringstown, Northern Ireland), the lone senior on the team, carried the Eagles at the recent UIndy tournament as she shot a total of 222. Ellie Haughton (Lincolnshire, England) is the only junior for the Eagles, and she was able to bring home a T-14 finish earlier in the week.
The Eagles were also aided by solid performances from true freshmen Caroline Nemes and Ashley Holland who finished tied for 36th on Tuesday afternoon. Sophomore Ana Herrera also contributes to the Eagles' 25th ranking, shooting a 240 at Prairie View Golf Club.
The next WGCA Coaches Poll will be released on Friday, October 15, and the Eagles return to action on the 27th of September as they travel to Savannah for the Savannah Lakes Fall Invitational.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.