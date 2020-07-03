CORAL SPRINGS, Fla.—For a second-straight season, Rachel Watts and Matilda Frövenholt have garnered All-American Scholar accolades from the Women's Golf Coaches Association, as announced on Monday.
These latest honors bring the program to nine All-American scholars since 2015 but the pair are the first Eagles to land on the list twice.
The C-N duo are among 1,401 women's collegiate golfers recognized this year. The criteria for selection to the All-American Scholar Team are some of the most stringent in all of college athletics. The minimum cumulative GPA is 3.50.
Watts lands on the list with a 3.84 GPA, graduating with a degree in exercise science, while also being named an Eagle Scholar in each year of her career, receiving gold and platinum distinction in each of the past two years, respectively. She closed out her career on the All-South Atlantic Conference honorable mention list, her first All-Conference honor as an Eagle. Watts carded the second-best scoring clip on the team this past season with a 76.7, also a career-best.
The Newport, Tenn.-native started in all seven events for C-N in the 2019-20 campaign, two of those featuring her in the top spot of the starting lineup. Watts turned in the lowest single-round score among the Orange and Blue this season with a career-low 69 in the second round of the Music City Invitational where she finished third, her highest finish of the campaign.
In four years with the Eagles, Watts collected an 80.5 scoring average in 69 rounds, landing her at 10th in program history for career scoring averages. She brought in nine top 20 finishes throughout her career, two of those coming in the top five. The senior brought moved up to fourth on the program's best single-season scoring average list with her 76.7 this year.
This year's All-American Scholar nod brings her to a trio of postseason honors in her career.
Frövenholt acquires her All-American Scholar award with a 4.0 GPA in Finance, helping her to be a 2019-20 SAC Scholar-Athlete Finalist and a two-time Platinum Eagle Scholar.
The Öjersjö, Sweden-native started in five of her seven tournament appearances for C-N this past year, averaging a 77.6 scoring clip in 15 rounds of play, marking a new career-best. She landed in the top 20 four times throughout the course of the season, including a career-best showing at the Music City Invitational where she tied for fourth with a one-over 145. She carded a career-low single round 71 during the second round of that event, as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.