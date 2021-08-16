For the second outing in a row, the Cocke County boys’ golf team was victorious.
On Monday the group finished in a tie for first-place, posting a team score of 160 to top the board alongside Cherokee at the Sevierville Golf Club. The two teams topped host school Sevier County, Seymour and Carter.
CCHS sophomore Kaden Shropshire posted his third consecutive medalist round with a score of 32 (-5). It’s his third top round on a third different course in just a week’s time.
Cocke County returns to its home course on Thursday to host Cherokee and Jefferson County at Smoky Mountain Country Club.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.