FILE — CCHS golf's Kaden Shropshire eyes the green for a putt during the 2020 Large School District 2 Tournament at Patriot Hills. 

 Dennis Barker Jr.

For the second outing in a row, the Cocke County boys’ golf team was victorious.

On Monday the group finished in a tie for first-place, posting a team score of 160 to top the board alongside Cherokee at the Sevierville Golf Club. The two teams topped host school Sevier County, Seymour and Carter.

CCHS sophomore Kaden Shropshire posted his third consecutive medalist round with a score of 32 (-5). It’s his third top round on a third different course in just a week’s time.

Cocke County returns to its home course on Thursday to host Cherokee and Jefferson County at Smoky Mountain Country Club.

