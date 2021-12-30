DAYTONA BEACH, Fla.—The Lady Red continued their winning ways in the Daytona Beach Sunshine Classic on Tuesday with a victory over Owsley High School.
It was a special game for CCHS senior Sydney Clevenger as she notched her 1,000th career point during the contest. Clevenger was presented with a game ball to mark the occasion and place her among the most elite Cocke County scorers.
Clevenger not only scored her 1,000th, but she led CCHS in scoring with 17 points in the 72-52 victory.
A strong first quarter helped the Lady Red take the early lead in the game. Clevenger posted eight points in the period that saw six CCHS players score baskets.
The second quarter was more impressive than the first as Cocke County would score 22 points in the period. Addisen McNealy knocked down a 3-pointer for her eighth point of the game early in the quarter. Layni Duncan would hit a 3-pointer of her own to extend the lead just before the half. CCHS went into the locker room leading Owsley 43-20.
The Lady Red poured it on in the second half starting their run with an 18 point third quarter. Gracie Gregg led the charge posting six points in the period. She would go on to score 16 in the Lady Red win.
Paige Niethammer and Halle Kitchen added 3-pointers to increase the lead and put CCHS up 54-33 with three minutes remaining in the third. They would score seven more in the final minutes to take a commanding 61-39 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Lady Red took their foot off the gas just slightly over the remaining eight minutes of play. Clevenger hit one more 3-pointer for good measure to put an exclamation mark on the game. Ten Lady Red players would record baskets in the game as they stuffed the stat sheet. Cocke County moved to 12-2 on the year with the victory over Owsley.
Editor’s Note: The Lady Red were upset in the semifinals of the tournament by Graves County. They played in a consolation game Thursday afternoon against Buckhorn.
The game did not finish in time to include information in the weekend edition. Look for more details in the Wednesday sports edition of the Newport Plain Talk.
CCHS (72): Sydney Clevenger 17, Gracie Gregg 16, Paige Niethammer 9, Halle Kitchen 9, Addisen McNealy 8, Jaylen Cofield 6, Layni Duncan 3, Shakyra Reed 2, Kirsten Moore 2.
