As the 2020-2021 academic year came to an end, and the new high school sports year on the horizon, the TSSAA recognized more than 3,000 students who participated in three or more sports during the past school year.
While there were more than 75,000 student-athletes at TSSAA member high schools this year, only 3,437 of them participated in more than two sports. The state office is providing schools with printable certificates for each of these students.
For Cosby and Cocke County high schools, 22 student-athletes were recognized on the list of three-sport athletes. Four of them competed at state championship competitions this past season.
TSSAA also extended a similar recognition to coaches and administrators.
Head coaches received “Virtues of Sport” certificates when the majority of the students on their team roster are participants in at least one other TSSAA sport.
