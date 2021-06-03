PEMBROKE, N.C.—Tusculum University’s Brandon Trammell and Daulton Martin have been named to the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association NCAA Division All-America Team.
Trammell earned a spot on the NCBWA All-America third team, while Martin garnered honorable mention recognition. Trammell is the 23rd All-American in program history, while Martin becomes the second 3-time All-American (2018, 2019, 2021) ever at the Greeneville, Tennessee school. Martin joins fellow three-time All-American Chad Busch who was a NAIA All-America selection in 1995, 1996 and 1997.
Trammell, a senior from Knoxville, Tennessee, led the Pioneers with his .387 batting average and a conference-best 61 RBI (6th in NCAA II). The University of Tennessee transfer pounded out 58 hits (3rd in SAC) including a team-best 13 home runs (2nd in SAC / 40th in NCAA II).
The 2021 All-SAC first team choice recorded 21 multi-hit games with nine doubles, two triples while going 11-of-15 in stolen bases. His .733 slugging percentage is best on the team (5th in SAC), while his .473 on-base percentage is seventh in the conference. He has recorded five outfield assists this year and is a consensus All-Region selection.
Martin, a graduate student from Lancaster, Pennsylvania, garners his third NCBWA All-America accolade at second base. He was a NCBWA All-America second team selection in 2018 and a first team choice in 2019.
The three-time All-South Atlantic Conference and All-Region selection has a .336 batting average this year with 51 hits including a league-best four triples (29th in NCAA II). His 12 home runs this year are third in the conference, while his 48 RBI and 53 runs scored are both third-best in the SAC. He has been hit by a pitch 20 times (1st in SAC / 3rd in NCAA II) in 2021 which are a new TU single-season record. He is 12-of-13 in stolen bases and leads the team with 93 fielding assists.
In 2021, he accounted for 16 multi-hit games including a 4-for-4 performance where he tied a TU single-game record with nine RBI including two home runs with one of them being a grand slam in game one of a doubleheader versus Limestone. He followed in the second game with three hits, including two more homers and five RBI. He was tabbed the NCBWA Region Player of the Week as well as SAC Player of the Week and TSWA College Player of the Week.
Martin is TU's all-time leader in hits (293), runs scored (236), at-bats (793), doubles (66), runs batted in (193), total bases (480), walks (150) and hit-by-pitch. He is also second in school history in triples (17), on-base percentage (.496), assists (489) and tied for third in stolen bases (49). In 2020, Martin was also named to the CoSIDA Academic All-America® first team.
The Pioneers went 30-11 overall this year and are currently ranked 15th in the nation. Tusculum established a school and SAC single-season record with 25 league wins this spring.
