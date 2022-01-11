Northwest and Cosby met on the Patriots' home court Monday in what was one of the final few games of the regular season for elementary basketball.
The Patriots were able to weather the storm in the closing seconds of the fourth quarter to earn a 40-32 victory over the visiting Eagles. The two teams found themselves deadlocked at eight after the first quarter of play thanks to a game tying 3-pointer by Cosby’s Parker Ford.
The second quarter belonged to the Patriots as they would go on a 12-2 run over the 6 minutes of the period to claim a 20-10 lead by the half. Northwest and Cosby seemed to match one another shot for shot in the third quarter of play. Dusty Lane scored five points in the period to keep the Eagles in contention. Tyson Sutton continued his dominant play scoring his thirteenth point in the quarter.
Northwest held a 29-18 lead heading into the fourth quarter. Midway through the period, Oaklon Cameron came to life for the Eagles. He dominated the final minutes of play and posted 10 points in the quarter, many of which came in the closing seconds of the game. His efforts were in vain as the clock ran out on Cosby's comeback bid.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.