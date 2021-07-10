NEWPORT—Soccer’s popularity in the United States has grown exponentially over the years, but is still most popular across the Atlantic in European countries.
One Cocke County native will get to combine her love for the sport with the culture shock that awaits her across the pond, though.
Torrance Vest is set for a most rare opportunity in her next endeavor, as the 2021 graduate has signed with the University of Central Lancashire in the United Kingdom. She’ll compete for the Macclesfield FC International Academy, which partners with Central Lancashire.
“I honestly did not see this coming, especially from the type of institution they are,” Vest said. “I wasn’t expecting it. You just never know who’s out there watching you, and that’s why I made sure to put in my all every time I stepped on the field. Just in case something like this could happen.
“Having coaches help guide me through the process was very helpful. It was more difficult and stressful given this is a school outside of the U.S., but once I got through it, it’s absolutely been worth it.”
Vest has been a leader for the Cocke County Lady Red program the last two seasons, and a staple in the goal for the program.
She was more than just a defender in the goal, though. Vest’s leadership was felt throughout the program, particularly in her upperclassmen seasons. For a coach still fresh in the high school ranks, Mikayla Gregg couldn’t ask for someone better to have at the center of her program in her first two seasons.
“Torrance is a dedicated player and student that constantly seeks to grow as an individual,” Gregg said. “Her versatility comes from her coach ability. She does what is asked without question. Coaches certainly look for that.
“Her coach-ability, loyalty, and passion to grow will take her far in her career endeavors. Her leadership will be greatly missed.”
Putting her next opportunity together wasn’t easy, and far from the norm for most local athletes.
Vest came into her senior season not knowing what was next. In late October she thought she had played her last game and was about to say goodbye to a sport that’s been a passion of hers for so long.
But then, opportunity struck.
The Macclesfield FC International Academy prides itself on its ability to identify and seek out athletes it can provide a long future for in the sport. The academy’s dedication to Vest from the onset made them an easy pick as her eventual destination.
“They made me feel wanted from the beginning,” Vest said. “They found me, stayed in contact with me and that really stood out with me. Knowing they could help improve my skills both on and off the field was a bonus, as well.”
With the international institution finding Vest, it’s certainly made her next endeavor stand out amongst her peers.
Several local athletes within the Cocke County community have earned the chance to move on and continue their playing careers at the next level. Many all across the nation, from Maryland all the way out to California.
Vest certainly takes the crown with her commitment, though. She’ll be the only one to say she’s going to be a local international star.
“It’s weird (being the only prospect out of CCHS in this class to sign with an international institution), but it also shows there’s opportunities abound for anyone,” Vest said. “There are options out there. You just have to find them and make them notice you.”
What lies ahead of Vest is a whole new level of commitment to the sport she loves, though.
Not only getting to play soccer at the collegiate level, but doing so in an area that holds the sport to the highest regard will put her desire to continue on to the test.
“Playing a college sport requires passion for the game, but also the realization that you are given a scholarship to perform,” Gregg, a recent graduate and former player for Carson-Newman’s soccer program said. “It requires a daily commitment and willingness to grow in all areas. You’ve got to learn to time manage and always go above and beyond to be punctual. The little things go a long way.”
Fortunately, Vest has never met a challenge she wasn’t ready for. As she’s done time and time again, she’s prepared to take on any and all challenges that await her in this next chapter.
“I’m ready to take on a whole new culture and dive into the different learning styles they have,” Vest said. “I’m excited to go over there and improve as both a player and an individual.”
