NEWPORT —The Cocke County golf team has less than three weeks left until its district tournament (set for Sept. 19 in Sevierville), and Will Lewis’s group is counting the days.
Kaden Shropshire and Ivy Poe have remained the top two players for the boys’ division, with Shropshire winning most rounds as the Fighting Cocks’ top player.
“Kaden is Kaden, man, he’s very consistent,” said Lewis. “He’s been a little disappointed in a couple rounds, but as the No. 1 player, I think he’s shown the consistency you need there.
“He shot 2-under at Sevierville, which is a pretty strong test. Unfortunately, a lot of the courses we play on are not the same as the one we’ll play on for the district tournament here in a couple weeks.”
“It’s a much stronger test than what we see on a daily basis.”
For Ivy Poe, Lewis said the only hiccup this season was a poor round at Sevier County — but he remedied that on Thursday by scoring a 35 at Clinchview to lead all players.
Lewis said that the Fighting Cocks have to have Shropshire and Poe “show up every day” if they’re going to be competitive.
For the girls, Emma Knight and Jocelyn Waits, Lewis said they’ve improved as the season has gone on — though not without some challenges, as Lewis noted that the Sevierville course proved difficult.
“Certainly they’ve gotten more consistent,” he said, noting that Halls’ girls’ team likely gave an example of “where or what they need to be working towards.”
Overall, Lewis lamented a couple of losses while looking toward what’s ahead.
“Lost to Cherokee, which at home was a little disappointing,” he said. “Not the kind of consistency we need to have in that situation. The Greeneville one was not terribly surprising. I think that’s one of the stronger teams in East Tennessee.
Speaking district-wide, I’m not sure we can quite rise to that. But I think being there in the top two or three in the district is certainly a goal we’ve got right now.”
Regarding his disappointment in the Cherokee loss (and any other home loss), Lewis pointed to the uniqueness of CCHS’s home course at Smoky Mountain Country Club.
“Most kids, they hit it as far as they can and go find it,” Lewis said. “But that’s not really the setup of Smoky Mountain. It’s a little more precision and accuracy.
“But outside Cherokee and Greeneville, I think we’ve played pretty well.”
The Fighting Cocks and Lady Red will look to continue that this week, as they face Morristown East and West in Morristown before Jefferson County and Morristown East at home.
