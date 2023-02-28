FRANKLIN — Cris Flockhart walked off Mat 8 on Friday afternoon, his season-ending loss to Greeneville’s Christian Feltner one of many heartaches suffered inside the gargantuan Williamson County Ag and Expo Center last weekend.
Flockhart unsnapped his head gear, padded toward a white folding chair, took a seat and let out a huffy breath.
In short, the junior put his disappointment on full display after he was pinned by Greeneville’s Christian Feltner in the final match of the day for the second consolation bracket of the 285-pound classification in the 2023 TSSAA State Wrestling Championships.
Jayden Mondragon held a similar expression earlier in the day, ripping off his ear guards after he was pinned by Gibbs’ Ezra Finstaad in the final 113-pound match of his sophomore season.
Aside from capping each wrestler’s season, the losses also brought an end to Shults’ second season at the helm for Cocke County.
Granted, this season was one that saw the first 20-win season in program history at 23-7 — 14 more matches than they won in the 2021-22 campaign.
And Flockhart and Mondragon each finished top-1o at state, as the two were the first CCHS wrestlers to qualify for this level with Shults as head coach.
But the promising nature of this season was not at the forefront of anyone’s mind on Saturday afternoon.
Instead, after Flockhart and Mondragon lost, Shults was left questioning himself and the decisions he made as the hours dragged on.
The Fighting Cocks walked into the arena at 8 a.m. that morning. Mondragon’s match ended at 3:36 p.m. Central time, while Flockhart’s came to a close at 5:13 p.m. — so nine hours after they first arrived.
“In a tournament like this, you can come up quick, or it can last a while,” summarized Shults. “Really depends on what’s going on with the other kids. Mainly, you’ve just got to stay focused. I think it’s just as much on me today. We had to sit for hours on end, so you can’t do a whole lot.”
“You can’t always help but feel like you didn’t have them completely prepared,” he added. “There’s a fine balancing act with stuff like this. We should probably have tried to keep a little more active, but then it’s hard to get your adrenaline spiked up and come back down and back up again.
“It’s all about growing as a coach, learning a little more.”
There were other positives to take aside from learning, as Shults began to put into perspective the nature of what was accomplished.
“Just told him he was young,” Shults said of Mondragon. “(Jayden) had told us he didn’t think he would make it out of regions. But he did and made it out of sub-state, made it to the state tournament and won one match.
“He’s a sophomore, so I told him let’s get back and reload for next year. Great tournament, just caught a rough bracket.”
The same was true for Flockhart, who has been the Fighting Cocks’ most consistent wrestler this season as a junior.
He finished the season at 37-8, one of three CCHS wrestlers — along with Conrad Morales and Jacob Stanton — to notch 30 or more wins.
As mentioned in a previous article, Morales was the only CCHS wrestler to qualify and make the trip, yet not compete due to a broken collarbone.
But Shults is confident that Morales, along with Flockhart and Mondragon, will be back again next season.
“Conrad worked his butt off this year,” said Shults. “So to have it taken away prematurely, it’s tough.
“But there is no doubt he’ll be back, along with Jayden and Cris. Hopefully we bring eight more with them.”
To arrive at that point, though, Shults is prepared for an off-season of improvement.
“I’ve grown a lot this year,” he reflected. “The kids have too. They’ve learned a lot, learned how to push through. They’re eager and willing to work.
“There’s a lot on the coaches’ side that I’m still learning every day. I’m going to do my research and hope they continue to work themselves.”
Flockhart affirmed he would. As the junior stood up from the chair, Shults slapped him on the back and left a lasting reminder: “We’ll be back next year.”
Flockhart nodded, then offered three words in response: “I’ll train harder.”
