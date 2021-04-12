OLIVER SPRINGS—The Cocke County Fighting Cocks went into the weekend on a high note.
On Friday, Cocke County picked up its 10th win of the season.
Taking to the road, the Fighting Cocks topped Oliver Springs, 10-3, completing the week with two victories — both on the road — after a big district win at Morristown East on Tuesday.
For Cocke County (10-6), it's the first time the program has netted 10 wins in a season since 2017. The difference this year is the Big Red still has 15 games left in the regular season, as well as the postseason remaining on the schedule.
In 2014 the program won 14 games, the most in 11th year head coach Andy Chrisman's tenure with CCHS. With a lot of games left to play, the 2021 Fighting Cocks will have a chance to change that.
On Friday, Hunter McKenna led Cocke County in RBIs with two in a 1-for-4 showing at the plate. CCHS leading hitter Dylan Ellison continued his streak of games with a hit, going 1-for-4 with an RBI of his own.
Ellison is batting .408 on the season with 20 hits and a team-leading 18 RBIs through 16 games. He also leads the team in extra-base hits with eight, including the team's lone home run on the season.
Both Dylan Jackson and Kameron Wheeler led the Big Red in hits with two apiece. Wheeler also had an RBI. Cocke County had eight hits and five RBIs as a team.
Isaac Dorsey picked up the win on the mound. The sophomore went the distance in all seven innings, facing 28 batters and striking out six of them.
Dorsey is Cocke County's last starter on the bump to hold an undefeated record this season at 2-0. He's third amongst CCHS pitchers in earned run average with a 1.91. The Big Red has four pitchers with an ERA under three.
Cocke County opened Friday night's contest with three runs in the top half of the first. By the end of the third it had expanded its lead to a 6-0 advantage.
Oliver Springs was scoreless until the sixth when it scored a pair. The Fighting Cocks answered in the top of the seventh with four runs to put the finishing touches on their 10-3 victory.
CCHS has a loaded week ahead, starting with a district doubleheader on Monday night.
The Fighting Cocks will venture to Knoxville for a twin bill with South-Doyle to start the week, and will end the week with a 4-game slate in northeast Tennessee at the John Whited Memorial Classic.
Games in the John Whited Memorial Classic will start on Thursday and conclude on Saturday. Cocke County is set to play Daniel Boone, David Crockett, Greeneville and Tennessee High.
