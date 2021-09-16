It’s back to region play this week for the Cocke County Fighting Cocks.
Two weeks after winning their Region 2-5A opener, the Big Red hits the road for its second league battle of the season at Knox Halls (KICKOFF: 7 p.m., RADIO: WLIK, 97.9 FM/1270 AM).
Cocke County (1-3, 1-0 Region 2-5A) enters Friday’s matchup coming off a difficult loss to Seymour, while Knox Halls (2-2, 0-1 Region 2-5A) gritted out a narrow 34-33 victory over the Jefferson County Patriots.
For Cocke County, this week is about beginning to turn the corner.
After all the adversity and challenges the team’s had to endure through the first four weeks of the season, it’s imperative players and staff alike start seeing gameday performances match what’s being shown on the practice field.
“We need to have better energy and a more enthusiastic showing,” CCHS coach Scotty Dykes said. “We’re as healthy as we’ve been, since I got here, going into this point in the season. We’ve got most of our guys back. We’ve got to start emulating success on the field.
“Our goal this week is to play with a lot more energy, effort and heart. We didn’t do that last week, and that falls back on me. I’ve got to have the kids and coaches ready to go from Tuesday through Friday.”
One area Dykes hopes to see the team make a drastic leap is in their physicality.
Last week CCHS took on one of the most physical opponents it’s faced all season. Seymour sported an offensive line full of girth and a running back that was well-versed in bouncing off tacklers. The Eagles used that to their advantage, but several times the Fighting Cocks had chances to minimize the damage.
“We’ve got to see a different level of physicality from our guys,” Dykes said. “Execution is one thing, but football is a physical game. We have to be able to meet the physicality of our opponent just to have a chance to execute.
“That’s what’s frustrating about the Seymour game. We looked back at the film and there were several times we were in position to make a play, but didn’t. My goal is to get them to perform and play at the highest level possible, and start making those plays.”
Being in position on the defensive end will be key in Friday’s matchup at Halls.
The Red Devils’ offense is one of the more innovative schemes in the area. They’ll line up in several different sets over the course of a game, putting the pressure on defenses to not only align correctly, but play their assignments to perfection.
“They do a great job trying to get their guys in good matchups,” Dykes said. “Coach (Scott) Cummings is a great coach, and they’ve got some great playmakers. We’ll have our hands full on defense. Fortunately Seymour ran a large number of different sets, so that at least helped brace us for what to expect this week.”
Although the scoreboard didn’t reflect it, Cocke County had one of its better outings on offense in week four.
Less than a handful of drives ended in punts, with even fewer coming as the result of a quick three-and-out. All but three of the Fighting Cocks’ drives came to a halt short of midfield, with many reaching the red zone or coming just shy of the Seymour 20 yard-line.
“Our time on offense in practice will have an emphasis and red zone and goal line situations this week,” Dykes said. “We have to go in with a mentality of executing everything we run, especially when we get into a scoring position.”
Nonetheless, the unit still left too many points on the field, which will be a key focus moving forward.
Friday should provide an opportunity for the CCHS offense to put some points on the board. The Halls defense has allowed just shy of 30 points per game to its first three opponents this season. It’ll still be up to the unit to put an exclamation point on drives rather than let them fizzle out after crossing midfield.
“We’ve got to finish these drives and come away with some points,” Dykes said. “Last week we came away with seven points in a game we punted only two times. That gets back to my point on our physicality. Once you get into the opponent’s territory the field shrinks. We’ve got to win our one-on-one matchups and put points on the board.”
Cocke County’s aerial attack has played favorable for the offense to start the year. Junior wide receiver leads the group in receiving yards (153) and touchdowns (2) through the first four games. Junior quarterback Baylor Baxter has thrown for 364 yards and four touchdowns in the three games he’s played, while only committing one turnover.
Baxter is also the team’s leading rusher with 119 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
