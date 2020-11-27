JONESBOROUGH—The Cocke County High Lady Red will be vying for their first title of the Chris Mintz era over the weekend.
With wins on Tuesday and Wednesday, the Lady Red (3-1) have pushed themselves into the title game of the annual Hardee’s Thanksgiving Classic. They’ll meet host school David Crockett (3-0) for the holiday tournament’s championship on Saturday at 6 p.m.
Cocke County’s path to the title game included victories over Volunteer and Elizabethton. Just a season ago, Elizabethton was a win away from making the Class AA State Tournament, and secured both the District 1-AA and Region 1-AA Tournament titles during a run that ended with a 23-11 record.
Junior Camryn Halcomb led the Lady Red in scoring in both victories.
In Tuesday’s 66-58 win over Volunteer she had 23 points. Sydney Clevenger had 14, and Paige Niethammer followed with 12 to join her in double figures.
For Wednesday’s 55-43 victory over Elizabethton, Halcomb finished with 15 points, while Clevenger had 14 and Niethammer added 10 more. The Lady Red led 42-40 going into the fourth, and held the Lady Cyclones to just three points in the final frame.
The Lady Pioneers of David Crockett will put their unbeaten start to the season on the line in Saturday’s championship tilt.
Through three games, their closest outing of the season came in a 24-point victory over Sullivan South to open the week’s tournament. They defeated Tennessee High 53-22 in Wednesday’s semifinal matchup to reach the championship tournament.
