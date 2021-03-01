COSBY—If the 2020-21 season could be summed up with two words, it would be “roller coaster.”
Unfortunately the ride came to a halt for the Cosby Lady Eagles on Monday night. After making it to the Region 1-A Semifinals for a fourth consecutive season, they fell just short of a second berth in the title game in a 58-46 loss to Cloudland.
The Lady Highlanders got the better of Cosby in the same spot a year ago. Monday marked the third consecutive season the two met in the region semifinals. The Lady Eagles won the first meeting in 2019, but dropped the last two.
While it may have been the final time six of Cosby’s seniors took the floor in Lady Eagle uniforms, they’ll still have a legacy that will last a lifetime with all they accomplished in their time with the program.
Coming in at the same time Lowe began his first stint as head coach ahead of the 2017-18 season, Cosby’s seniors secured four-straight district championships — both regular season and tournament — won the program’s first region title in 15 years, and never lost a single district game, ending their careers with a 55-game winning streak in District 2-A play.
The Lady Eagles seniors fought to the last second in Monday’s semifinals to keep their run alive, but ultimately fell short.
“These girls deserved it tonight.” Lowe said. “These six seniors can hang their hat on their accomplishments. They’ve won four-straight district championships, won a region championship, and never lost a game in the district. I’m super proud of my girls.”
Despite winning the turnover battle in the first quarter eight to five, the Lady Highlanders jumped out to an early 8-0 lead.
Senior guard Bralyn McGaha broke that scoreless drought, smothered by defenders to get the Eagles on the board midway through the quarter.
With Cloudland jumping out to a 10-4 lead, the Lady Eagles fought back with their own run including a McGaha buzzer-beater to pull Cosby within three.
Cloudland’s Jasmine Birchfield led her team in scoring with 21 points. Birchfield scored 10 of her 21 on the first quarter, and would make her presence felt in the paint grabbing seven offensive boards.
After giving up an early three in the second quarter, the Lady Eagles continued to claw their way back into the game.
Lauren Ford would find her way to the free-throw line three times on Monday night and added a 2-point field goal to give her seven points, while adding two steals in the first half.
McGaha drilled a 3-pointer with six minutes left in the second quarter to cut the lead once again to three, down 17-14. She would lead her team in scoring on the night with 18 points.
Birchfield, again, took over in the final minutes of the quarter and the Lady Highlanders took a 23-17 lead into the half.
Down six to start the second half of play, the Lady Eagles fought their way back into it after a 3-point play from Leia Groat.
Groat netted six points and a block on the night.
After a Lady Highlander score, Cosby had everything going its way. Gracie Myers led the team in steals with three and added 15 points. She had the hot hand behind the arc, hitting a team-high three 3-point field goals to help trim the lead down to 25-22.
After a quick stop on the defensive end, McGaha drilled a three from downtown to pull even with the Lady Highlanders.
Cloudland answered back with a three of its own. Heaven Coraway hit the crowd silencing trey, which sparked a 14-0 run as Cloudland began to pull away.
If there was ever an imaginary lid on the basket, it finally showed up in the fourth quarter for Cosby, halting any comeback and a bid to the Region 1-A Finals.
Cosby would continue to trail by no less than 10 points in the final quarter. Even with Myers hot hand from deep, the Lady Eagles didn’t have any defensive boards fall their way.
As the final buzzer sounded, the Lady Eagles’ season was brought to a close in a 12-point defeat.
“I feel like Cloudland played really hard.” Lowe said. “They out-hustled us around the basket. We had a tough time matching their intensity around the basket tonight. We took a punch early in the game. We came back and cut it to six around the half. We tied it at 25, and then they went on the 14-0 run.
“We tried to get some stops and they would fly in and get the offensive rebound. We just couldn’t catch a break.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.