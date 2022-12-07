ROGERSVILLE — Since Thursday of last week, Cocke County's Major Woods has been out with health issues.
In the sharpshooter's absence, the team has needed someone to step up.
Ethan Fine, a known X-factor for this team, filled that role early and often on Tuesday night.
Fine knocked down each of his first three 3-pointers in the first quarter, pacing Cocke County with 16 points, 13 in the first half, en route to a 68-49 win over Cherokee to open the conference slate.
"We needed it," said Ragan. "I told the guys that somebody's got to step up. (Ethan) has shown the last couple games that he could put the ball in the hole. He let it fly and played well, and we had to have it."
Baylor Baxter finished right behind Fine with 14 points, while Kyler Hayes had 12 to finish off the double-digit scoring for CCHS.
"That's great," said Ragan. "If we can get three or four guys in double figures, we've got a really good chance to win ballgames. And the good thing about it is that it's not the same three or four every night.
"They did well. We're right there on the verge of being able to put teams away early."
Notably, Cocke County also pulled out a new look for the night, sporting all red uniforms with a black "Newport" written in cursive script across the front.
"The guys really like them," said Ragan. "They've been wanting a red jersey for a while. I got to talking about our history, and there used to be a Newport High School. So we thought it would be a cool idea to put that on the front of one.
"The guys have been jacked up and begging me to wear them. Because they're red, we've got to wear them on the road. And we don't have many road games here before Christmas, but a double-digit win with them? We'll take it."
Lady Red 'run' away from Lady Chiefs
On the girls' side, CCHS came away with a similar win, 72-54.
But the catalyst for the victory was a little simpler than someone stepping up in a sick player's absence.
"Before the game, some of the girls weren't ready when we needed to be ready," explained senior Paige Niethammer. "And that made our coach mad. So he told us if we played badly we would run. So we wanted to turn that around, because we don't like to run."
CCHS coach Chris Mintz let out a hearty laugh before echoing similar comments about his pregame warning.
"We were just a little lackadaisical in pregame, and they didn't get dressed in time. I just told them, 'Hey, we'll practice on the track tomorrow if y'all want to.' Gave them a little motivation, I guess."
The Lady Red responded, jumping out to a 10-1 lead that led to a 37-19 lead. Then they kept the pedal down late for the win, despite Cherokee clawing within 10 points during the second half.
"I told them that showed some character," said Mintz. "Earlier in the year, we fell apart when people did that. So it was good for them to be in a tough game situation. Probably the first time they've had that all year."
Niethammer and Blake Clevenger, a freshman, finished with 17 points apiece to lead the Lady Red, while Halle Kitchen and Destiny Reese had 11 points each.
"She's a good ballplayer," said Niethammer of Clevenger. "I want to help her the most I can before I leave."
Up next, both Cocke County teams will take on Hancock County on Thursday before facing Grainger in a pivotal conference battle on Friday.
Tip-off for the varsity girls' game is at 6:30 p.m., while the Fighting Cocks will take the floor at 8 p.m.
