NEWPORT—To this point in the season the Cocke County High Fighting Cocks’ season has played out in a mirror image to 2019.
It’s from this point forward they’ll hope to see deviation from how last year played out.
On Thursday, the Fighting Cocks hit the road for the first time in 2020 to take on Class 2A power South Greene (KICKOFF: 7:30 p.m., RADIO: 97.9 FM, 1270 AM WLIK).
Last year, Cocke County’s matchup with South Greene was when the season took a turn for the worst. After giving up 24 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to the Rebels, Scotty Dykes’ first season with his alma mater shifted in a downward direction the program never recovered from.
“The biggest thing we’ve got to do this week is match the intensity we showed last week,” CCHS coach Scotty Dykes said. “If we can be mentally prepared to go up there for what we know will be a tough, physical game, I think we can turn the corner from where we were a year ago.”
Last week was a big step in the right direction for CCHS, particularly on offense.
After compiling just 44 yards of total offense in the season opener against Campbell County, Cocke County’s offense eclipsed 300 yards in Friday’s win over the Cougars.
Sophomore quarterback Baylor Baxter made the most of just his second start at the position, throwing for nearly 150 yards and two scores on 11-of-14 completions. It was a big confidence boost for a young quarterback that just came off a tough outing in his first varsity start.
“Last week was huge for his confidence,” Dykes said. “Being a new quarterback he needs all the confidence he can get. Having veterans at receiver that can go out and make plays for him, I think that’s only helped in his progression.”
Both of Baxter’s touchdown targets went to senior Keaston Jackson, who has emerged as one of his favorite targets over the last week.
Jackson is listed as the team’s backup signal caller on the depth chart, but his ability to make plays has still landed him a spot at wide out to help compliment the offense through the air.
“It’s all about putting the team in a position to succeed, and having Keaston on the field allows us to be successful on offense,” Dykes said. “We’ve got kids that have bought in to playing different positions, and he’s one of them.
“He’s good enough to be our starter at quarterback, but as a team we feel we need his athleticism at receiver, and he’s taken to that. He’s accepted that role and has made us better as a team.”
Cocke County also found improvement on the ground in Friday’s one-sided victory. With nine players notching a carry on the stat sheet, the team rushed for 166 yards and four touchdowns.
While maintaining efficiency on offense will be important heading into week three, the defense will have another daunting challenge on its hands.
When South Greene entered Larry Williams Stadium a year ago, it did so under the leadership of a senior quarterback and his veteran offensive line. While many of those pieces have changed coming into this season, some components remain the same.
Last year it was Levi Myers that led the Rebels’ offense for the final time. This season, his younger brother Luke Myers has taken control of the offense, and already has the unit off to a strong start.
Through their first two games, the Rebels are averaging 365 yards of offense, 258 of which have come on the ground.
“South Greene is a great team all the way around,” Dykes said. “Offensively, they do a lot of things that our tough to stop. This week is all about being disciplined on defense, and reading our assignments correctly.”
Luke Myers, a junior in 2020, saw the field in last season’s matchup with CCHS and played a significant role in South Greene’s 51-27 victory. In that contest he ran the ball for 92 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries.
Through two games in the 2020 season, Luke Myers has already compiled 231 yards and four touchdowns on the ground, but has been efficient as a passer by with 213 yards passing and three touchdowns on 14-of-19 completions.
“Containing his production goes back to being sound in our assignments on defense,” Dykes said. “Among those assignments will be the back side of our defense playing for the pass first. Once they recognize run, though, they’ll have to come up in run support to help us win the game at the line of scrimmage.”
Even with a new coach, and a quarterback that can boost the passing game, South Greene’s tendency remains with its run game.
Luke Myers leads that group as well, but has help with returning tail backs in Mark Crum and Corey Houser.
Through two games, the duo has combined for 244 yards three touchdowns on the ground, including a 120-yard rushing effort by Houser in the Rebels’ opener at Unicoi County.
“This game is going to be won up front,” Dykes said. “We’ve got to have the same intensity that we had last week from the first snap to the last snap. We’ve done well winning the battle up front so far this year, but Thursday will be an entirely new challenge for us.”
Both Crum and Houser saw playing time in last year’s meeting at Cocke County, both leaving their mark on the victory. Crum had one of the more potent outings of the night, finishing second on the team in rushing with 20 carries for 108 yards and a pair of touchdown runs.
Last week the Fighting Cocks welcomed a program that just came off a 426-yard rushing performance the week prior and held them to just 110 yards on the ground last week.
Cocke County’s run defense has been a strength through its first two games, and will be needed again if the Fighting Cocks are to come away with a win on the road on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.