ROCK HILL, S.C.—The Tusculum University athletic training staff has been selected as the 2020-21 recipients of the South Atlantic Conference David Riggins Service Award, conference officials announced on Thursday.
In a unanimous decision by the SAC Executive Committee, members of the athletic training staffs for all 13 member institutions were awarded the David Riggins Service Award for their service and dedication to all student-athletes, coaches and athletic administrators during the COVID-19 Pandemic.
"It is safe to say that while everyone's world turned upside down with COVID-19, no single job was more impacted than that of our athletic trainers," said SAC Commissioner Patrick Britz. "They not only were primary care providers for all of our student-athletes, but they became COVID testers, quarantine supervisors, and contact tracers in addition to ensuring the health and safety of the coaches, staff, officials, and even spectators on most campuses. This is just a small way, we as a conference, can thank them for their service during this difficult time."
Receiving the SAC David Riggins Service Award from Tusculum are: head athletic trainer Chris Lenker, associate head athletic trainer Michael Hawkins and assistant athletic trainers Kasi Zeigler, Laura Guay, McKinlay Bryant and Kirby McClain.
“I am very appreciative of Chris and his staff for all they have done and continue to do for our university,” said Doug Jones, Vice President of Athletics and University Initiatives. “They were the unsung heroes for us at Tusculum during the Pandemic. It indeed was a stressful time for them in keeping our student-athletes safe and affording them the opportunity to have an athletic season. This is a very well-deserved honor for some amazing people.”
The David Riggins Service Award is presented annually to an administrator (President, Faculty Athletic Representative, Athletic Director, Senior Woman Administrator, Athletic Trainer or Media Relations Director) at a member institution based on their outstanding service to their institution and the South Atlantic Conference while displaying the ideals of the league and NCAA Division II.
The award is named in honor of former Mars Hill athletic director and men’s basketball coach David Riggins who served MHU and the league for 32 years before his retirement in 2018.
