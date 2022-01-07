NEWPORT—The Newport Grammar School Lady Warriors played their first game of the new year Tuesday evening against the Lady Eagles of Surgoinsville. NGS defended their home court in impressive fashion topping Surgoinsville, 55-24.
Hayden Carter and Karmine Shropshire led the way for Newport Grammar in the game. Carter held the hot hand in the first quarter scoring 12 of the Lady Warrior’s 22 points in the period.
She was able to drive to the basket with ease against the Lady Eagles’ defense. Surgoinsville struggled early on offense and could only manage three points in the opening frame.
The second quarter wasn’t as impressive as the first for the Lady Warriors, but they still found success on offense. Carter scored another four points in the quarter, and Ellie Proffitt, Lexi Massengill and Ava Woods each chipped in baskets to build the NGS lead.
Surgoinsville’s woes on offense continued as they could only muster four points in the quarter and seven for the half. Newport Grammar took a 25 point lead into the locker room.
The second half kicked off with a bang thanks to Shropshire. She knocked down two 3-pointers and totaled 10 points in the quarter. Carter, Proffitt and Massengill also hit shots as the Lady Warriors would go on to score 16 in the period.
The Lady Eagles managed to find some offense in the second half thanks to Elizabeth Byington. She scored four of her team high 14 points in the third quarter and five points in the fourth.
Her efforts were in vain as the Lady Warriors lead had grown to 33, and they lead the Lady Eagles 48-15 going into the final period of the contest.
NGS was able to rotate players in and out of the game at the start of the fourth, and the offense didn’t miss a beat. Leah Adams stepped up and knocked down a 3-pointer early in the frame to grow the lead.
Pailyn Lane and Abby Clevenger tossed in two points each to close out the victory for the Lady Warriors. Eight of the 13 NGS players scored points in the contest against Surgoinsville.
NGS (55): Hayden Carter 18, Karmine Shropshire 16, Ellie Proffitt 6, Lexi Massengill 6, Leah Adams 3, Pailyn Lane 2, Ava Woods 2, Abby Clevenger 2.
SURGOINSVILE (24): Elizabeth Byngton 14, Abby Haynes 4, Ava Worley 4, Erica Bellamy 2.
