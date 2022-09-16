COSBY — Brody Williams looked at his players’ faces and saw tears rolling down cheeks on Thursday night.
Cosby trailed Cocke County 34-0, the Roosters having scored 28 unanswered points throughout the second half.
Still, through the pain and watery eyes, some of the Eagles gave Williams a distinct message: “Coach, I still want the football.”
12 hours later, Williams experienced cold chills thinking back to that moment.
“I could have cried for them,” he said.
In total, that moment and Williams’ pride reinforce the culture change that has taken place inside the Cosby football program.
Whether they win and celebrate by spraying water bottles after his first victory as coach, or whether they lose and endure the emotions together, this new culture remains the same — and so do the newfound expectations.
“The players have a totally different mindset toward football,” said varsity coach Kevin Hall, who hired Williams to the position this off-season. “They want to be out there, they want to play, they want to be successful.
“They’ve got higher expectations than what they’ve had. They feel like they should win a lot more often now.”
By Hall’s logic, those tears make sense. Players expected to win. They showed as much when heading to the locker room on Thursday, having halted every Cocke County attempt except for a long pass just before the half.
That touchdown, a 78-yard spiraling arc from Spencer Moore to Tyson Sutton, occurred because of what Williams called “a lack of communication” from the coaches to the cornerback on the opposite side of the field.
He also referenced some “arm-tackling,” admitting that there are still “a few kinks to work out,” and heaped praise on Cocke County quarterback Spencer Moore and the team as a whole.
“We had a hard time simply stopping (Moore),” Williams said. “Nobody just walks around and gets to be 7-0. They are a great football team with great athletes.”
“But,” he added, “I am proud of my boys for not laying down and quitting.”
“They’ve come together, they spend the night with each other, they communicate, they hold each other accountable,” he said. “And I want to give credit to the parents, too. They’ve bought in to the culture change, too.”
“To my assistant coaches, to the kids, and to the parents, they’ve all done a great job buying in. Whether I’m the guy they bought into or not, they bought in. And that’s what matters.”
Williams went on to reiterate that he is not sure he’s the one that lit the fuse for this change — though one man did tell Williams Thursday night that the group “has his back.”
“It’s been the kids,” said Williams. “They’re great. They’ve grown up. I’m not going to be the guy that takes the credit for it.
“They could have laid down and quit. But they didn’t. They wanted to fight, and they fought up until the last play.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.