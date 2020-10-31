NEWPORT—The first week of the TMSSA basketball season is officially in the books for the Newport Grammar Warriors and Lady Warriors.
The Warriors are off to a 3-0 start, while the Lady Warriors sit at 1-2 at the end of the week.
The NGS Warriors swept the week in a pair of contests against Gatlinburg-Pittman Junior High, while also notching a win over Jones Cove on Tuesday.
The Lady Warriors were also victorious over Jones Cove in an extremely lopsided affair. As the move into the second week of the season, they’ll look to build off that performance to gain more victories as the season progresses.
Newport Grammar returns to action on Monday as it hits the road for a pair of contests at Northview Academy. That night of events is set to tip off at 6 p.m.
NEWPORT GRAMMAR 68, JONES COVE 1 (GIRLS) — TUESDAY
Bouncing back from an opening night loss, the Newport Grammar Lady Warriors heavily outmatched Jones Cove with a 68-1 victory in their home debut on Tuesday.
Hayden Carter led four NGS double-figure scorers with a game-high 18 points. Carsie Ellison poured in 15, while Meredith Grooms added 12 and Emerson Smith finished the night with 11 points.
Newport Grammar opened the game with 22 unanswered points in the opening period of play. The Lady Warriors expanded that run into a 37-1 lead at the half.
Holding Jones Cove scoreless the rest of the way, NGS led 56-1 at the end of the third before finishing off the 67-point win at home on Tuesday.
NEWPORT GRAMMAR (68): Hayden Carter 18, Carsie Ellison 15, Meredith Grooms 12, Emerson Smith 11, Addy Woods 4, Leah Hammonds 4, Lexi Massengill 2, Ayla Cole 2.
JONES COVE (1): Alexis Kosteck 1.
NEWPORT GRAMMAR 71, JONES COVE 4 (BOYS) — TUESDAY
In their home debut of the 2020-21 season, the Newport Grammar Warriors effectively defended their home floor with a dominating 71-4 victory.
Kyler Hayes and Oren Hazelwood each led a trio of scorers in double figures. Hayes and Hazelwood co-led the Warriors with a game-high 14 points apiece. Maddux Carter finished the night with 10 points.
Newport Grammar led 24-0 at the end of the first period, and built a 34-4 advantage going into the half.
Holding Jones Cove scoreless in the second half, the rest of the night belonged to the Warriors.
NGS held a commanding 60-4 lead at the end of the third before finishing off Tuesday’s 67-point victory.
NEWPORT GRAMMAR (71): Kyler Hayes 14, Oren Hazelwood 14, Maddux Carter 10, Tucker Hembree 8, Taylor Thomas 6, Trent Leas 6, Talon Leas 5, Jackson Williams 4, Bo Proffitt 2, Maurice Timmons 2.
JONES COVE (4): Michael Kosteck 2, Robby Moul 2.
GATLINBURG-PITTMAN 52, NEWPORT GRAMMAR 29 (GIRLS) — THURSDAY
Thursday night was not the way the Newport Grammar Lady Warriors had hoped to finish the opening week of the season after a dominating win on Tuesday.
Instead, they were left with their second loss of the season in a 52-29 defeat at the hands of the Gatlinburt-Pittman Junior High Lady Highlanders.
Carsie Ellison led the Lady Warriors in scoring with 12 points. G-P was led by Tinslee Trentham’s game-high 17 points. She was joined in double figures by a 12-point outing from Ellie Rowland.
The Lady Highlanders took a 15-4 lead at the end of the first period, and turned in a 29-12 lead at the half.
Their lead continued to grow in the second half, as they turned in a 44-18 advantage at the third before going on to finish the night with a 23-point triumph on the road at NGS.
GATLINBURG-PITTMAN (52): Tinslee Trentham 17, Ellie Rowland 12, Hannah Shultz 6, Tillie Trentham 4, Chloe Mejias 4, Sadie Moore 4, Addi Wear 3, Reese Ownby 2.
NEWPORT GRAMMAR (29): Carsie Ellison 12, Hayden Carter 8, Emerson Smith 7, Meredith Grooms 2.
NEWPORT GRAMMAR 50, GATLINBURG-PITTMAN 26 (BOYS) — THURSDAY
A strong first-half performance propelled the Newport Grammar Warriors to a large, early lead over the Gatlinburg-Pittman Junior High Highlanders.
The margin was large enough to allow the Warriors to cruise in the second half, en route to a 50-26 triumph to move them to 3-0 through the first week of the season on Thursday.
Kyler Hayes continued his strong start to the year, pouring in a game-high 21 points to lead the Warriors to victory.
NGS led 17-4 after the first period, and put together a 32-9 lead at the half.
Hayes had 16 points by the half with four makes from the field and eight shots sunk from the free-throw line.
Newport Grammar continued to build on its lead in the second half, taking a 43-15 advantage into the fourth before finishing off the 24-point victory to wrap up the first week of the season.
NEWPORT GRAMMAR (50): Kyler Hayes 21, Ethan Fine 7, Will Sutton 6, Oren Hazelwood 6, Tucker Hembree 2, Lofton Ford 2, Sway Holt 2, Trent Leas 2, Bo Proffitt 2.
GATLINBURG-PITTMAN (26): Nathan Case 7, Talon Pederson 6, Wade Whaley 4, Luke Stuart 3, Ethan Soehn 2, Jackson Case 2, Evan Allen 1, Cole Graines 1.
