STADIUM 1

The Tennessee Titans have lined up the last financing for an estimated $2.1 billion domed stadium that will put the franchise in position to host a Super Bowl once the new building opens with a target date of the beginning of the 2026 season. The Titans and Nashville Mayor John Cooper announced the agreement at a news conference Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, providing $760 million in bonds issued by the Metro Sports Authority in a deal that still must be approved by the Metro Nashville City Council.

STADIUM 1

 James Kenney, AP Photo

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans and Nashville have their eyes on hosting a Super Bowl, a Final Four, a College Football Playoff game and much more after lining up the last financing for an estimated $2.1 billion domed stadium they hope opens for the start of the 2026 season.

The Titans and Nashville Mayor John Cooper announced the agreement Monday with $760 million in bonds issued by the Metro Sports Authority in a deal that still must be approved by the Metro Nashville City Council.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.