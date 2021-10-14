MARYVILLE—Smoky Mountain Speedway’s 2021 season will draw to a close this Saturday, October 16 with the Paint the Mountain Pink event.
The racing program will have racing in four separate divisions.
The American Pro Late Model All-Stars Series will be on hand for their final points race on 2021 in a $5,000 to win race. Logan Roberson is the current series points leader and will battle against many of the region’s top crate late model drivers. The race will also decide the American Pro Late Model weekly championship.
The Brucebilt Iron Man Modified Division for a $2,000 to win race will be in action. Some of the top open wheel drivers will try to tackle Smoky Mountain Speedway. Blake Brown leads the series point standings.
Also racing will be sportsman late models for $800 to win and front wheel drive cars for $500 to win.
Pit gates will open at 2 p.m. Grandstand and tier parking gates open at 3 p.m. The drivers meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. Hot laps, time trials, and racing action will begin at 6 p.m.
Grandstand ticket prices are $20 for adults, kids 11 and under are free. Tier parking tickets are $35 for adults, kids 11 and under are free. Pit passes are $35 for adults, kids 11 and under are $15.
