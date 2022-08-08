NEWPORT — Scotty Dykes had several football-themed goals when he came back to Cocke County as the head football coach.
One of them: to establish a local football jamboree to kick off the season.
“I think football’s a big part of the community here in Cocke County,” said Dykes, who graduated from CCHS in 1989. “When I came back, that was one of the goals I had, was to have a jamboree here and to have a chance for the kids in the youth league to say, ‘Hey, one day I want to play in that.’”
The jamboree has since been established, as this Friday’s event at Larry Williams Stadium will mark the second annual edition of the Gateway to the Smokies Football Jamboree.
Cocke County and Cosby will meet in the final game of the night — just the second time that the county’s two varsity teams have met on the field. Last year’s inaugural jamboree was the first.
There will also be several other teams taking part as well.
Starting off the jamboree at 6:00 p.m., the Pee-Wee teams from Parrottsville and Newport will each have an eight-minute quarter against Dandridge.
Then, the “C” and “D” quarters will each take 10 minutes, as the Cocke County Middle School team takes on Lincoln Heights before Cosby Middle School faces the middle school squad from The King’s Academy.
Following a 10-minute presentation of middle school and/or Pee-Wee cheer and dance routines, the Dobyns-Bennett freshmen will face Hancock County — a high school team present this year that was not involved last season — in another 10-minute quarter.
Then, the D-B freshmen will take on Cosby for 10 minutes before a 20-minute intermission that will feature performances from high school dance, cheer and band members.
The next matchup will feature the CCHS junior varsity squad against Hancock County, and finally, the varsity Fighting Cocks and Eagles will clash for 12 minutes to close the event.
The presence of Hancock County excites Dykes, as he has started dreaming of what this event could be in the future.
“The fact that it’s grown in number of teams this year is a big deal,” he said. “We’d like to raise it to where we’ve got more high school teams involved.
“We’ve got some momentum, and maybe five years from now, we can have this being one of the main jamborees in East Tennessee.”
Aside from jamboree growth, Dykes also hopes to see improvement in the youth leagues across Cocke County.
“I mean, when we played, I want to say five communities had teams, and multiple teams in Newport,” he said. “So we’d like to get it back to that, because that benefits Cocke County and Cosby together. The fact that you’ve got two high schools here, I’d like to see both of them succeed.”
As with any jamboree, though, coaches are not only focused on improving the event or the community as a whole.
They’d like to see their teams get better, too — and what better way to do that than a familiar setting in front of people from across the county?
“We’re excited for it,” said Cosby head coach Kevin Hall. “Last year, we wasn’t really ready for it and it was still a lot of fun. It’s a good dress rehearsal opportunity, a chance to get on the bus and go wear your game uniforms and be ready to experience that first game-type atmosphere. It’s really good for us.
“People around here can argue and say what they want about the two schools, but we competed with each other last year. Coaches had fun, players had fun, we all know each other and see each other all the time. So it’s a unique deal, and it’s a really good thing for the community and both of our football teams.”
